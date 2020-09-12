Mize Lands Best Start of Season to No Avail, Tigers Lose 4-3

After a big comeback win against the Cardinals on Friday night, Eloy Jimenez spoiled the Tigers’ plan to transport the momentum from St. Louis to Chicago.

After five spectacular innings from Casey Mize and Lucas Giolito, the sixth inning proved to be the turning point for both duelists.

However, the ChiSox would one-up the Tigers at the turning point and ultimately grab game one of the three-game series.

A Marvelous Mize

It’s always important to look for the silver lining in a loss, and undoubtedly, the silver lining in tonight’s game goes to the young gun, Casey Mize.

In his best start of the season, Mize showed command for a full outing.

The Alabama native has flashed signs of greatness at times, but tonight, it all finally came together as he took a no-hit bid into the sixth inning.

Mize challenged hitters the entire game with a sizzling two-seamer and forced hitters to beat him. Mize only went to a three-ball count twice in his outing, he struck out five, and due to his excellent command, his pitch count sat at just 57 pitches through five innings.

However, a long sixth inning held Mize captive in the dugout for almost 30 minutes. Although pitching with a three-run lead, he lost his touch and walked the leadoff batter, Nomar Mazara.

Following the walk, Yolmer Sanchez stepped into the box and lined a splitter past the infield for a double, ending Mize’s no-hit bid.

Nick Madrigal then grounded out, knocking in Mazara in the process, and that would be the end of the day for Mize. Ron Gardenhire selected Jose Cisnero to come on in relief, ending Mize’s day at 76 pitches.

Cisnero immediately faltered, plunking Tim Anderson to put runners on the corners.

That brought the go-ahead run to the plate in Eloy Jimenez who subsequently ended the chance for Casey Mize to get his first big league win.

Jimenez smoked an out-of-the-zone fastball to left field just out of the reach of Jorge Bonifacio, to take a 4-3 lead. Mize’s final line still astonished many, going a career-best 5.1 innings, allowing two runs on just one hit.

Daz Dazzles

Lucas Giolito, the latest major leaguer to obtain greatness with a no-hitter against the Pirates just two weeks prior, had similar stuff in tonight’s game against the Tigers as well.

Through five innings, Detroit produced only two singles and struck out six times. Giolito’s fastball and changeup dominated, allowing minimal good contact. However, the Tigers finally prevailed in the sixth.

Jonathan Schoop led off and battled versus Giolito, sending a fastball into right field on an 0-2 count, followed by Miguel Cabrera, who walked on four straight pitches.

After a mound visit, Jeimer Candelario walked to load the bases, and Willi Castro followed to face a shaky Giolito.

However, Giolito got Castro to chase a slider in the dirt to record out number one. Jorge Bonifacio came through to put the first run on the board for either squad with a sacrifice fly, which led the way for Daz Cameron.

The recent call-up, still in search of his first Major League hit, had the chance to grab it here and snag the Tigers some insurance runs simultaneously.

Cameron worked the count full before fouling off two pitches, and finally, his time had come. With a nice piece of hitting, Cameron lined one the opposite way to drive in Candelario and Cabrera and give the Tigers a 3-0 lead.

Met at first with a big hug from first-base coach Dave Clark, the young outfielder finally rose to the occasion with big-league hit number one, and a couple of RBI’s to go with it.

Unfortunately, the Tigers squandered the three runs immediately and couldn’t post any more from thereon. The Tigers amassed just five hits on the day, with zero in the last three innings.

Get the latest Detroit Tigers news by joining our community. Click "Follow" at the top right of our Tigers Baseball Report page. Mobile users click the notification bell. Be sure to follow us on Twitter @TigersreportSI