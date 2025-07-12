Should Tigers Consider Trading Star Prospect for Guardians Elite Closer?
The Detroit Tigers have been one of the best teams in baseball throughout the 2025 MLB regular season. However, even the most dominant teams could use some help.
Just because they own the best record in baseball entering play on July 11 at 59-36 doesn’t mean they don’t have a few areas on their roster that could use an upgrade.
Many people will point to how poor the production has been for them at third base as an area to improve.
Former top prospect Jace Jung did not seize the opportunity as much as the team had hoped. Zach McKinstry is an All-Star in a career year and helped keep things afloat. But his versatility is the best asset he possesses, so shoehorning him into an everyday role at third base takes that away.
Even with the lack of production from the hot corner, the Tigers are right in the mix as the most explosive offense in the American League.
Where they could really focus their attention ahead of the trade deadline is on the bullpen.
The relief staff has been solid again in 2025, but they could use another experienced arm with late-game and high-leverage experience to deploy along with Will Vest and Tommy Kahnle.
Could Detroit find their answer for a new relief pitcher in a deal with their AL Central rivals, the Cleveland Guardians?
Jim Bowden of The Athletic (subscription required) recently answered mailbag questions pertaining to the MLB trade deadline, and one submission was about what a realistic return for Clase would be.
Knowing the Guardians are looking for offensive help, Bowden suggested Cleveland offers their star closer to the Tigers in exchange for one of their top prospects, infielder Kevin McGonigle.
Upon the mentioning of his name is when Detroit should end negotiations.
Clase is an established closer, a three-time All-Star and two-time Mariano Rivera Award winner as the top closer in the AL. But he hasn’t been nearly as dominant in 2025 as in seasons past.
Plus, he doesn’t address the biggest flaw the Tigers have in their bullpen.
Detroit's current group of relief pitchers relies heavily on pitching to contact, inducing ground balls and as little damage as possible.
They need someone who can generate whiffs and strikeouts at a high clip, especially late in games.
Clase doesn’t fit that mold with a career K/9 ratio of 8.7.
If the Tigers were ever going to entertain the idea of trading McGonigle, it would be in a bigger blockbuster and ideally not to a division rival where he would face off against them for years to come.
