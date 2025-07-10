Tigers Trade Proposal Brings Red Sox Star Third Baseman to Detroit
With the Detroit Tigers storming into the All-Star break, there is plenty to like about their outlook for the rest of the season.
The Tigers have proven so far this year that they are the team to beat in the American League. Detroit has dealt with quite a number of injuries so far to both their lineup and rotation, but they have been able to overcome it.
Now, with the trade deadline approaching, the Tigers have a golden opportunity to strengthen a couple of areas and ensure that the team is in the best position to win a World Series.
More News: Tigers Blowing Away Expectations with All-Out Roster Contribution
With the best record in the AL, there aren’t many areas of weakness as expected. One area that the team tried to upgrade over the winter was at third base. For much of the offseason, it appeared that third baseman Alex Bregman was destined to join Detroit, with them becoming a contender and his relationship with manager A.J. Hinch.
However, the Boston Red Sox came in with a creative contract offer that he accepted. Now, the Red Sox might end up being a seller at the deadline, which could make Bregman available to be traded for.
With his value being extremely challenging to judge based on the contract, here is a hypothetical deal for Detroit to acquire the All-Star.
More News: Tigers Named 'A Solid Fit' for Athletics Slugger Should They Change Mind About Trade
Tigers Receive: Alex Bregman
Red Sox Receive: Hao-Yu Lee
What makes things hard to judge in terms of what Bregman is potentially worth at the trade deadline is not his ability, but his contract. The All-Star has an opt out that he can use after the 2025 campaign, and based off how he performed before getting injured, he would be foolish not to as of now.
With him likely becoming a rental player, that helps lower the asking price for Detroit. If Bregman was on a true three-year deal, the conversation would have likely be revolving around one of their best prospects in any potential deal.
However, with him being a rental, moving their sixth overall prospect in the system, Hao-Yu Lee makes sense based on the assumption he will be a rental.
More News: Tigers Underrated Signing Set To Begin Bullpen Sessions, Could Return This Year
Adding Bregman would instantly solidify the hot corner for the Tigers and further make them the team to beat in the league.
While the asking price for the All-Star could go up if a bidding war breaks out, Lee is a valuable prospect in the system and would fit in nicely with the emerging young core of the Red Sox.
For more Tigers news, head over to Tigers On SI.