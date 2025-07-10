Tigers Baseball Report

Tigers Trade Proposal Brings Red Sox Star Third Baseman to Detroit

In this hypothetical trade proposal, the Detroit Tigers get a star third baseman.

Nick Ziegler

May 27, 2025; Milwaukee, Wisconsin, USA; A Boston Red Sox hat and glove sit in the dug out before a game against the Milwaukee Brewers at American Family Field. / Michael McLoone-Imagn Images
With the Detroit Tigers storming into the All-Star break, there is plenty to like about their outlook for the rest of the season.

The Tigers have proven so far this year that they are the team to beat in the American League. Detroit has dealt with quite a number of injuries so far to both their lineup and rotation, but they have been able to overcome it.

Now, with the trade deadline approaching, the Tigers have a golden opportunity to strengthen a couple of areas and ensure that the team is in the best position to win a World Series.

With the best record in the AL, there aren’t many areas of weakness as expected. One area that the team tried to upgrade over the winter was at third base. For much of the offseason, it appeared that third baseman Alex Bregman was destined to join Detroit, with them becoming a contender and his relationship with manager A.J. Hinch.

However, the Boston Red Sox came in with a creative contract offer that he accepted. Now, the Red Sox might end up being a seller at the deadline, which could make Bregman available to be traded for.

With his value being extremely challenging to judge based on the contract, here is a hypothetical deal for Detroit to acquire the All-Star.

Tigers Receive: Alex Bregman

Red Sox Receive: Hao-Yu Lee

What makes things hard to judge in terms of what Bregman is potentially worth at the trade deadline is not his ability, but his contract. The All-Star has an opt out that he can use after the 2025 campaign, and based off how he performed before getting injured, he would be foolish not to as of now.

With him likely becoming a rental player, that helps lower the asking price for Detroit. If Bregman was on a true three-year deal, the conversation would have likely be revolving around one of their best prospects in any potential deal.

However, with him being a rental, moving their sixth overall prospect in the system, Hao-Yu Lee makes sense based on the assumption he will be a rental.

Adding Bregman would instantly solidify the hot corner for the Tigers and further make them the team to beat in the league.

While the asking price for the All-Star could go up if a bidding war breaks out, Lee is a valuable prospect in the system and would fit in nicely with the emerging young core of the Red Sox.

Nick Ziegler
NICK ZIEGLER

Nick Ziegler is an alumnus of the Connecticut School of Broadcasting. He has been working in sports media covering the NFL, NBA, MLB, and NHL for nearly a decade with various publications online. With his free time, Nick enjoys being at the Jersey Shore with his wife, daughter, and their golden retriever. You can follow him on X, formerly Twitter, @NickZiegler20.

