Ranking Tigers Bullpen Trade Targets Mentioned by Former MLB Executive
The Detroit Tigers are playing some incredible baseball, owning the best record in the MLB at 59-34.
Just a few weeks away from the MLB trade deadline, the team is in a totally different spot in 2025 than it was in 2024, when they were selling. This year, they are clear-cut buyers.
They don’t have any glaring weaknesses, but upgrading the bullpen, specifically adding a player who can generate whiffs with regularity, has to be at the top of their wish list.
Jim Bowden of The Athletic (subscription required) shared six different relievers that are going to be amongst the Tigers’ top trade targets.
Check out some rankings based on the realistic chance the team has at acquiring them, along with taking into account the fit in the Detroit bullpen.
6. Emmanuel Clase
The Cleveland Guardians closer has looked human this year, taking a step back from his incredible 2024 performance. Under team control through potentially 2028 with team options, he could be a multi-year contributor for the Tigers.
But, he is last on these rankings because it is hard to envision the Guardians trading their star within the division, likely upping the price Detroit would have to pay. Also, he has generated a K/9 of 8.7 in his career, not fitting the mold of what they need at the backend currently.
5. Mason Miller
The Athletics star closer generates a ton of strikeouts with a career-high 14.6 K/9 ratio this year. But, his overall production has taken a huge step back in 2025 with a 4.41 ERA in 32.2 innings.
Miller is walking a career-high 4.4 batters per nine innings, and is serving up the highest rate of home runs in his career as well.
The Tigers would be buying low hoping for a bounceback, but the Athletics asking price is likely going to be astronomical, not matching his current level of production, making him a somewhat unrealistic target.
4. David Bednar
The Pittsburgh Pirates star looks to be all the way back after some hiccups in 2024 that carried over to the start of 2025. A two-time All-Star, he is 12-for-12 on save opportunities this season and is striking out the most batters of his career with a 12.9 K/9 ratio.
Under team control through 2026, he fits the mold of the kind of player the Pirates would normally trade, but his situation is a complicated one.
Bednar is a Pittsburgh native and ownership has reportedly stepped in to stop him from being traded previously. That likely means Detroit would have to overpay to pry him away, which shouldn’t be necessary with other targets available.
3. Felix Bautista
Given the current state of the Baltimore Orioles, nothing should be off the table when it comes to trade talks.
Players on expiring contracts will be the focus of their deadline activity, but teams will call about the availability of their star closer.
Bautista is exactly the kind of pitcher the Tigers would love to add. He is under team control through 2027, generates whiffs and strikeouts at a high rate and has high-leverage experience.
But the price tag is what keeps him in the middle of this list. It would take a gargantuan offer to get him away from the Orioles, who likely have plans of being a playoff team again in 2026 and having a lights-out closer will help.
2. Ryan Helsley
The only thing keeping the St. Louis Cardinals star from being No. 1 on this list is their being a surprise National League wild card contender.
Unless the Cardinals fall out of the race, it is hard to envision them actually moving on from Helsley. It would be a risk holding a player set to hit free agency, but it could be one ownership is willing to take.
Owning a double-digit K/9 ratio in four consecutive years, Helsley would be the perfect addition because Detroit wouldn’t have to surrender nearly as much in a trade for a rental.
1. Aroldis Chapman
Detroit is one of several teams hoping the Boston Red Sox fall out of the playoff picture and become sellers in the coming weeks. They could change the landscape of the league with several impact veterans potentially available.
Chapman is one of them and should be the No. 1 target for the Tigers ahead of the trade deadline.
He has elite whiff, chase, strikeout and fastball velocity metrics. Importantly, he is flush with high-leverage and late-game experience.
His championship experience would come in handy for a young Detroit squad as well as a two-time World Series champion with 44 games of postseason experience under his belt.
