Star Tigers Slugger Rockets Into Hitter Power Rankings After Red-Hot Stretch
No one should be surprised that Detroit Tigers outfielder Riley Greene is continuing to break out, but they may be shocked at just how effective he has been recently.
MLB.com's Andrew Simon recently released an updated ranking of the top 10 hitters in baseball right now and Greene flew up to the No. 7 spot after not being ranked in the last edition two weeks prior.
This is a list that is designed based on a formula that covers the past year of results, so it's a legitimate accomplishment by the Tigers youngster to end up on the list, accompanied by stars like Aaron Judge and Shohei Ohtani.
It's also no surprise that he earned his spot on the list after the past two weeks that he has had. Between the time of the two lists, Greene played 11 games and posted a .419/.469/.837 slash line with four home runs and 17 RBI.
Obviously he hasn't played like that all year long, but he has clearly taken another step forward in his development.
On the year, through 79 games, Greene has slashed .299/.353/.536 with 17 home runs and 61 RBI. He is on-pace for career-highs in pretty much every category that matters for him.
He still strikes out a ton, an AL-high 101 times in that time, but it doesn't matter. He can be as aggressive as he wants a the plate if he is getting these types of results.
Rarely do you see a batter drop his walk rate and increase his strikeout rate only for people to compliment him. His power increasing and a massive jump in barrel rate make up for it.
It is also important to note that he is just 24 years old. To be performing with the level of consistency and production that he has over the last year and a half is very impressive.
His breakout is also coming at the perfect time for Detroit. They have one of the best pitching staffs in baseball, which was an expectation entering the year. Really, they just needed the offense to answer the call.
With players like Greene, they have done even more than just that.
The biggest thing that the youngster can do next is carry this performance over into the postseason. He had a lackluster playoff debut last season with a .231/.355/.269 slash line with just one RBI in their seven games last year.
If the 2025 regular season is a sign of things to come for Greene, the Tigers have a superstar on their hands.
