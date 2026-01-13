Insiders Critiquing Passive Tigers Offseason in Mid-Winter Progress Report

It is now mid-January, and surprisingly, there are still a plethora of free agents looking for their next home, and the Detroit Tigers need to go get one of them. The Tigers have yet to make a significant move this offseason, and if the team doesn't want to be sent home in the divisional series (again), then the time is now to sign a bat.

MLB insider Bradford Doolittle came out with his progress report for all 30 teams, and Detroit's organization should be concerned that they rank No.10 on it, which is completely unacceptable for a team that is capable of making the World Series if they fill the gaps in their current roster.

"Sure, Detroit has some high-level position prospects creeping up on the majors, and you don't want to block those opportunities, but there is plenty of space for a middle-of-the-lineup anchor. That's true of both the depth chart and the payroll. Bellinger or Tucker would be the best fit, but Detroit could use any of the top available hitters," stated Doolittle.

Right now, the Tigers are in obvious need to upgrade their outfield, which is currently led by Silver Slugger Award winner Riley Greene and Kerry Carpenter, who just had a breakout season with 26 home runs to complement 62 runs batted in.

However, outside of those two, there is a revolving door out there as they have been unable to find a solution within their organization. It is time Detroit looks outside.

Players the Tigers Are Linked To

Two of the best bats on the market this free agency are somehow still available in both Kyle Tucker and Cody Bellinger. Both are going to positively impact whatever organization they join, and the Tigers need one of them to be on their roster next season.

Bellinger's Career

It feels as if Bellinger is the better buy as he is an elite defender on top of being a proven offensive weapon.

The hardware that he has been honored with throughout his career is impressive, even with two injury-riddled seasons in Los Angeles in 2021 and 2022.

National League MVP: 2019

2019 National League Rookie of the Year: 2017

2017 World Series Champion: 2020 (with the Dodgers)

2020 (with the Dodgers) All-Star: 2017, 2019

2017, 2019 Silver Slugger Award: 2019, 2023 (Utility)

2019, 2023 (Utility) Gold Glove Award: 2019

2019 NLCS MVP: 2018

2018 All-MLB First Team: 2019

2019 NL Comeback Player of the Year: 2023

What Tucker Brings to the Table

Tucker might not be the same level of defender that Bellinger is, but he is good enough. Since he is also a 2x Silver Slugger Award winner and has a career batting average of .273 and an average slugging percentage over .500, he would easily be one of the best all-around offensive weapons that the Tigers would have.

Either option would bolster Detroit's lineup and when opening day rolls around (which is rapidly approaching) one of them needs to be out in the field.

