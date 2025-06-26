Insider Says Tigers Will Be 'All In Again' if Red Sox Shop Alex Bregman
The Detroit Tigers tried to make a major splash this past offseason.
Understanding they needed a consistent and proven hitter to man the left side of their infield, the Tigers extended Alex Bregman a competitive offer that almost brought the two-time World Series champion to the Motor City.
When the star third baseman decided to sign with the Boston Red Sox instead, many pointed to that free agency loss as the reason why Detroit would not be able to follow up on their red-hot stretch to close the 2024 campaign that brought them one win away from reaching the ALCS.
That couldn't be further from the case.
The Tigers have been the best team in Major League Baseball virtually all year, and despite numerous injuries they have dealt with, they seemed poised to represent the American League in the World Series this season.
But for that to become a reality, it's becoming clear that they do need to upgrade the left side of their infield like they wanted to do during the winter.
Plenty of names have been thrown out as potential targets prior to the trade deadline. However, it seems like Detroit could be ready to circle back to Bregman if the Red Sox decide they are going to become sellers and get something for the star before he potentially exercises his opt-out after the year.
"The Tigers tipped their hand when they offered Alex Bregman a 6-year, $171.5 million free-agent contract last winter. If the Red Sox shop him, they're all in again, still in need of a third baseman," reported Bob Nightengale of USA Today.
This would be a gamechanger for the Tigers if they can make it happen.
Bregman has been on the shelf since May 24 with a strain in his right quad, but prior to that injury, he was putting together one of the best stretches of his career with a .299/.385/.553 slash line, 11 homers, 35 RBI and an OPS+ that was 59 points above the league average of 100 in 51 games.
He would be a massive upgrade for Detroit, and even though it would likely cost a pretty penny to land him, the organization has set themselves up to be aggressive with the best farm system in baseball.
Keep an eye on how Boston looks in the coming weeks, because if they begin to falter, getting back something for Bregman could be the direction they take.
And if that's the case, don't be surprised if the Tigers try to pounce on their No. 1 target.
For more Tigers news, head over to Tigers On SI.