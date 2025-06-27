Three Detroit Tigers Remain in Contention to Start in MLB All-Star Game
The Detroit Tigers could have up to three starters in the field for the MLB All-Star Game when phase two voting starts on Monday.
MLB.com released the results of the first phase of voting and second baseman Gleyber Torres, along with outfielders Riley Greene and Javier Báez, received enough votes to advance from phase one.
The Tigers have the best record in baseball and that’s the sort of thing that puts players on the radar of fans voting for the game. Only the New York Yankees had as many players advance to phase two as the Tigers in the American League.
Torres will be up against Baltimore’s Jackson Holliday. Greene and Báez will be up against the Los Angeles Angels’ Mike Trout and the Cleveland Guardians’ Steven Kwan.
There are only two outfield spots left because New York Yankees outfielder Aaron Judge was the leading vote-getter in the American League, giving him a guaranteed starting spot.
Los Angeles Dodgers designated hitter Shohei Ohtani was the leading vote-getter in the National League and will start.
Torres joined the Tigers this season as a free agent and has experienced an offensive resurgence, which should help him find a new deal in free agency this offseason. Torres has played in 69 games and slashed .281/.386/.430 with eight home runs and 40 RBI. He was an All-Star with the New York Yankees in 2018 and 2019.
Greene is having a terrific season as he chases his second straight berth in the All-Star Game. In 80 contests he has slashed .295/.349/.529 with 17 home runs and 61 RBI. Even if he is unable to claim one of the two starting spots, he would appear to be in line to be selected as a reserve.
Báez is having a resurgent season after two horrible seasons with the Tigers. In 69 games he has slashed .289/.328/.466 with nine home runs and 36 RBI.
Should he make the team, it would be his third All-Star Game, after making the National League team in 2018 and 2019 with the Chicago Cubs. He made both of those teams as an infielder.
The second phase of All-Star Game voting will start at 11 a.m. central on Monday and continue through 11 a.m. central on Wednesday. Fans that wish to vote can do so at MLB.com/vote, on each team’s official web site, the MLB app and the MLB Ballpark app. Unlike phase one, fans can only vote once per day.
Vote totals do not carry over from phase one.
The All-Star Game will be played on July 15 at Truist Park in Atlanta.
