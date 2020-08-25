SI.com
Tigers Baseball Report
HomeNews
Search

Tigers Fall to Cubs 9-3 in Mize's Comerica Park Debut

Jason Ross Jr.

The command that was so trustworthy for the majority of Casey Mize's debut seemed to elude him on Monday night vs. the Cubs.

Facing a lineup that is second to none this season when it comes to challenging pitchers to throw strikes didn't make the process any easier in Detroit's 9-3 loss at Comerica Park.

Round 2

Casey Mize's maiden appearance at Comerica Park got off to a promising start when he struck out two and induced a ground ball out in the process of working a smooth 15-pitch first inning. Anthony Rizzo fell victim to Mize's highly acclaimed split-finger fastball, and Javier Baez went down via the slider.

"We executed the game plan really well in the first inning," Mize said. "The plan was to continue to do that. We had a good plan. I just didn't execute very well from there on out."

The second inning for Casey Mize was 11 pitches longer than his relatively easy first frame. The Cubs lineup, which sees more pitches per plate appearance than any other team in the majors--utilized back-to-back two-out RBI singles to extend the inning.

"That was a long inning, deep counts on almost every hitter and fouling off pitches," said manager Ron Gardenhire. "He needed to attack a little more; he'll get there, it takes time."

Mize threw first-pitch strikes to nine of the 19 batters that he faced on Monday night. A number that he would have preferred to be higher given that falling behind against Chicago's lineup is a formula that doesn't typically equate to success.

As Ron Gardenhire mentioned, it's a process, and for a young pitcher attempting to navigate his way through the loneliness of a stressful inning--that feeling of angst can be amplified.

"Hate that I couldn't go longer than 3.1 and not put our team in position to win,'' said Mize. "It's just something to learn from for the next time out.''

Mize gave way to LHP Tyler Alexander after allowing four runs (three earned) on five hits and handed out two free passes over 3 ⅓ innings.

11K

The Cubs became the second franchise in MLB history to reach 11,000 wins after last night's victory. Only the Giants have more wins, with 11,179 since starting in New York back in 1883.

Right-hander Alec Mills pieced together seven quality innings, allowing three earned runs on seven hits, and at one point, fittingly, retired 11 consecutive Tigers.

Next up

Tigers' RHP Spencer Turnbull (2-2, 3.65) is looking to bounce back from a rocky performance against the White Sox last week. He'll face right-hander Tyler Chatwood (2-1, 5.40) in the second of three meetings between the Cubs and Tigers. 

Comments

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

What Jonathan Schoop Offers Tigers Around Trade Deadline

Jonathan Schoop would make a great trade option for Detroit Tigers to add depth to farm system.

Genna Rose

by

Jason Ross Jr.

Mize Prepares For Comerica Park Debut

Detroit's fabled pitching prospect realized his boyhood dream last week vs. the White Sox. Casey Mize is now set to make his first start at Comerica Park vs. the North Siders at 7:10PM.

Jason Ross Jr.

Niko Goodrum is Back in Business

Tigers shortstop Niko Goodrum puts his fifth homer of the season in the books after a productive day off on Saturday.

Genna Rose

by

Jason Ross Jr.

What to Expect From Triston McKenzie's MLB Debut for the Tribe

Will the Detroit Tigers' red-hot bats make another victim out of Cleveland's pitching? Find out more about the 23-year-old's major league debut.

Genna Rose

by

Genna Rose

Tigers Claim First Series Win Against Indians in Nearly Two Years

The Tigers found a way to end their drought of nearly two years without a series win against Cleveland after taking Sunday's rubber match 7-4 at Progressive Field.

Jason Ross Jr.

Jonathan Schoop Sparks Tigers offense

Jonathan Schoop's hitting, poise, and leadership skills are indispensable attributes for the Tigers in 2020.

Jason Ross Jr.

by

Genna Rose

Matthew Boyd Shows Improvement in Loss

Matthew Boyd's sixth start of the season resulted in a loss, but he showed a notable improvement that is hopefully a sign of good things to come.

Jason Ross Jr.

by

Genna Rose

Tigers Fans Rejoice: The Streak Finally Ends

The Tigers were in desperate need of a win and found it in the form of a 10-5 victory over a club that they hadn't beaten in 499 days.

Jason Ross Jr.

by

Jason Ross Jr.

Who is Jorge Bonifacio?

Jorge Bonifacio is called up from Toledo after the addition of Harold Castro to the 10-day injured list. Bonifacio fills in at right field for Cameron Maybin.

Genna Rose

by

Genna Rose

Rookie Isaac Paredes Gives Detroit Lead Over Indians with Grand Slam

Tigers' Isaac Paredes makes his first MLB homer count, placing a grand slam in the books against the Cleveland Indians.

Genna Rose

by

Jason Ross Jr.