The command that was so trustworthy for the majority of Casey Mize's debut seemed to elude him on Monday night vs. the Cubs.

Facing a lineup that is second to none this season when it comes to challenging pitchers to throw strikes didn't make the process any easier in Detroit's 9-3 loss at Comerica Park.

Round 2

Casey Mize's maiden appearance at Comerica Park got off to a promising start when he struck out two and induced a ground ball out in the process of working a smooth 15-pitch first inning. Anthony Rizzo fell victim to Mize's highly acclaimed split-finger fastball, and Javier Baez went down via the slider.

"We executed the game plan really well in the first inning," Mize said. "The plan was to continue to do that. We had a good plan. I just didn't execute very well from there on out."

The second inning for Casey Mize was 11 pitches longer than his relatively easy first frame. The Cubs lineup, which sees more pitches per plate appearance than any other team in the majors--utilized back-to-back two-out RBI singles to extend the inning.

"That was a long inning, deep counts on almost every hitter and fouling off pitches," said manager Ron Gardenhire. "He needed to attack a little more; he'll get there, it takes time."

Mize threw first-pitch strikes to nine of the 19 batters that he faced on Monday night. A number that he would have preferred to be higher given that falling behind against Chicago's lineup is a formula that doesn't typically equate to success.

As Ron Gardenhire mentioned, it's a process, and for a young pitcher attempting to navigate his way through the loneliness of a stressful inning--that feeling of angst can be amplified.

"Hate that I couldn't go longer than 3.1 and not put our team in position to win,'' said Mize. "It's just something to learn from for the next time out.''

Mize gave way to LHP Tyler Alexander after allowing four runs (three earned) on five hits and handed out two free passes over 3 ⅓ innings.

11K

The Cubs became the second franchise in MLB history to reach 11,000 wins after last night's victory. Only the Giants have more wins, with 11,179 since starting in New York back in 1883.

Right-hander Alec Mills pieced together seven quality innings, allowing three earned runs on seven hits, and at one point, fittingly, retired 11 consecutive Tigers.

Next up

Tigers' RHP Spencer Turnbull (2-2, 3.65) is looking to bounce back from a rocky performance against the White Sox last week. He'll face right-hander Tyler Chatwood (2-1, 5.40) in the second of three meetings between the Cubs and Tigers.