Highly Touted Tigers Prospect Shows Interest in Playing in World Baseball Classic

The Detroit Tigers are set up to be one of the best franchises in the MLB for the foreseeable future, with a strong Major League roster to build around, and multiple top prospects on their way to being cornerstones.

One of the prospects who has been showcasing strong production is Hao-Yu Lee, who was recently added to the 40-man roster to avoid the Rule five draft.

With a Major League debut potentially on the way in 2026, he is already looking ahead to the World Baseball Classic as well. Born in New Taipei, Taiwan, he would have the opportunity to play for Chinese Taipei if he were to be invited to do so, providing the Tigers with another international competitor in 2026.

With some of the rosters being put together already, there are going to be lots of discussions surrounding them in the coming months. Lee may be one of the players on his way to joining, as he looks to make 2026 a special season.

What is the Latest News on Hao-Yu Lee's WBC Interest?

According to a report from CNA reporter Hsieh Ching-Wen, Hao-Yu Lee has been invited to participate in the World Baseball Classic next year, and has expressed interest in joining if he remains healthy, as the report states the following:

"Detroit Tigers fielder Li Hao-yu has received an invitation to participate in next year's World Classic. He expressed a strong desire to participate, emphasizing that his performance in the last Asian Games was inconsistent due to recent injury. If he has the opportunity to play in the World Classic, he wants to 'play a different version of Li Hao-yu'."

While no official reports have come out yet on whether he has accepted as of yet, or has officially joined the roster, it would be extremely fun to have another representative for Detroit on a world scale. Lee looked strong in Triple-A last season, slashing .243/.342/.406 with 81 runs, 61 RBI, 14 home runs, 22 stolen bases, 121 strikeouts and 65 walks.

Hao-Yu Lee remains one of the most underrated prospects:



The foundation is extremely strong:

- 112.2 MPH Max EV ✅

- 24.7% Chase% ✅

- 85.6% Z-Con% ✅

- 44.8% Hard-Hit% ✅

- 25.6% Whiff% ✅



He's only 22 years old at AAA. He's a must-watch prospect and could break camp. pic.twitter.com/sedlFvaQ4x — LouisAnalysis (@LouisAnalysis) November 21, 2025

His fielding was a bit hit or miss. At second base, he only had one error across 200 chances, posting 124 assists and 75 putouts, good for a .995 fielding rate. However, at third base, he had nine errors on 157 chances, with a .943 fielding rate.

Regardless, he has shown himself to be a valuable contributor to the franchise and will hopefully continue to be as he looks to debut sometime next season.

