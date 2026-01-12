Tigers Made Correct Decision to Pass On Alex Bregman at Absurd Contract Price

The Detroit Tigers went into the offseason just as they did last year, linked heavily to one of the top free agents on the market.

Despite the expectation of adding more pitching than anything else, just about everyone connected Detroit once again to Alex Bregman. Unlike a year ago though, this time around the Tigers never seemed to show a whole lot of interest in the top third baseman on the market despite having a need there.

This lukewarm pursuit ended in the Chicago Cubs stealing the slugger away from the Boston Red Sox on a five-year agreement worth $175 million, giving Chicago one of the best lineups in baseball and leaving many to wonder whether they are legitimate World Series contenders.

While of course seeing a player who seemed like a perfect fit for Detroit end up wearing a different uniform stings, at the price Bregman signed for, declining to make a real run at him this time around was absolutely the right call.

Tigers Made Correct Decision Passing on Bregman at That Price

Last year, Bregman headed to Boston on the opt-out-heavy agreement, which was set to pay him $40 million a year over three seasons with the ability to hit free agency in each year of the contract. This was the deal he took over Detroit's offer of six years and right around $170 million.

For the Tigers, it made sense not to give that kind of offer, especially seeing what has now happened to the Red Sox, and for Bregman, it made sense to accept it and head to Boston. Chances are, Detroit was not going to be willing to go past that total price, let alone for one less year.

While the Tigers were willing to have the three-time All-Star for under $30 million annually last year, asking for $35 coming off another season where he suffered injury issues just was not going to be in the cards, nor should it have been.

Detroit has numerous youngsters coming up the pipeline, and instead of committing for a half-decade at a huge number to a player who will likely start to decline rapidly in a year or two, the organization will roll the dice.

What is Tigers Long Term Plan at Third Base?

As of right now, headed into the season, it looks for Detroit like it will be more of the same at the hot corner to begin 2026 with a heavy dose of Zach McKinstry. Though the utility man did finish the season cold, he was an All-Star for the first time in his career after a dominant first half.

Beyond McKinstry, though, not signing Bregman opens up a world of possibilities for the position moving forward. Though it's not his natural position and he may project long-term at second, having third open could pave a path for top prospect Kevin McGonigle to contribute this season.

It goes beyond just McGonigle though. No. 9 prospect Max Anderson -- who does play third -- had a massive season in the minor leagues and will likely make his debut this season. No. 5 prospect Hao-Yu Lee is a serious option as well, and both will be at big league spring training.

Without the given reality of third base occupied for the foreseeable future, the Tigers have a number of options to fill the spot internally with their own homegrown players. Time will tell to see who steps up, but one way or another Detroit is not going to regret taking a pass on Bregman.

