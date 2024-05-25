Alex Kirilloff's three-run homer powers Twins past Rangers
Alex Kirilloff took a low slider from Texas Rangers reliever David Robertson 395 feet into the bullpen in left-center field for a go-ahead, three-run home run during the eighth inning to power the Twins to a 5-3 victory over the Rangers Saturday afternoon at Target Field in Minneapolis.
Kirilloff, typically stoic, showed plenty of excitement on his way back to the dugout.
"It was awesome. Definitely one of the more special moments I can think back to so far," Kirilloff said. "Haven't really let it set in completely yet, but it was definitely special."
Kirilloff went 2 for 4 overall with the three RBIs.
Kirilloff's homer helped the Twins put the finishing touches on a come-from-behind victory as they overcame a two-run deficit. And the homer wasn't the only impact Kirilloff made on the late push; he also led off the seventh inning with a single and was later scored to get the Twins within a run after some drama that eventually resulted in Rangers manager Bruce Bochy being ejected.
With two on and one out, Edouard Julien was called out by home plate umpire Laz Diaz for strike three on a foul tip, but third base umpire Erich Bacchus ruled that the ball hit the dirt and the call was reversed without replay. That's when Bochy exited the dugout to argue the call with Diaz and Bacchus, going all the way out to third base in a sequence that resulted in him being ejected shortly after.
"It was, I guess, like a unique play," Twins bench coach Jayce Tingler said. "We thought it was ball four, and I guess they were saying they heard something, the ball hit the bat, it hit the dirt, so he called a foul ball, and I wasn't out there to hear the dispute or anything, but it was kind of a unique play."
Julien then drew a walk to load the bases, and Carlos Correa followed up with a sacrifice fly to center field the next at-bat that scored Kirilloff and got the Twins (28-23) within a run.
The Twins plated the first run of the ballgame in the first inning when Ryan Jeffers drew a bases-loaded walk with two outs that scored Correa, who also drew a walk. Jose Miranda and Byron Buxton each singled to load the bases for Jeffers, who went 1 for 3 with a double and the walk.
The Rangers (24-29) got that run back during the fourth inning when Adolis Garcia’s ground-rule double off Twins starter Chris Paddack scored Corey Seager, who singled to lead off the inning and was advanced to second when Josh Smith grounded out to Correa the next at-bat.
Paddack pitched a solid game for the Twins, his only other blemish coming in the fifth inning when Ezequiel Duran scored the go-ahead run with a solo homer that went 393 feet into left field. Paddack allowed just the two runs off four hits while fanning three across five innings.
While Rangers started Michael Lorenzen struggled with command during that first inning with the pair of walks, he settled down after that, issuing just one more the remainder of the game. He allowed just the one run off three hits while fanning four across six innings of work.
It appeared Lorenzen was going to go back out to start the seventh inning, but he took some time to stretch out while talking to members of the Rangers staff at the mound. He then threw a couple warmup pitches before walking to the dugout. Jesus Tinoco instead came on in relief.
The sequence caused a fairly lengthy delay to the game.
"We've also been on the other side of that, too," Tingler said when asked if they asked Diaz to get the game moving. "And so, kinda understanding that. They didn't want to take Lorenzen out. He was throwing really well, and they stayed patient with it and ultimately had to make the call."
The Rangers had just gone up by two runs when Leody Taveras hit an RBI double that bounced off the center-field wall off Kody Funderburk, which scored Smith, who had singled and stole second.
Then in the seventh inning, Tinoco gave up the single to Kirilloff and walked Carlos Santana before striking out Willi Castro, when the Rangers then turned to David Robertson in the bullpen.
The Twins nearly had the tying run in the seventh when Miranda singled off Robertson with two outs, but Santana was thrown out at home plate attempting to score the tying run.
But Kirilloff would later get to Robertson for the three-run blast to put the Twins back on top. Jhoan Duran, on a day in which his bobblehead was given out to fans at Target Field, sent the Rangers down in order in the ninth inning, striking out Jonah Heim to put a cap on the Twins' victory.