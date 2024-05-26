Corey Seager homers twice as Rangers top Twins in series finale
Corey Seager homered twice and the Texas Rangers got to Minnesota starter Pablo Lopez for six runs in a 6-2 victory over the Twins Sunday afternoon at Target Field in downtown Minneapolis.
Seager went 2 for 5 with the two homers and three RBIs.
Lopez pitched two scoreless innings before Seager hit his first homer — a two-run, 404-foot blast to right-center field that gave the Rangers (25-29) an early 2-0 advantage.
The Rangers plated another pair of runs in the fourth inning when Nathaniel Lowe hit an RBI single and Jonah Heim scored Leody Taveras when he grounded into a fielder’s choice.
The Twins (28-24) got one run back in the bottom of the fourth inning when Max Kepler hit an RBI double to score Carlos Correa, who singled the previous at-bat.
But Seager hit his second homer of the day off Lopez in the fifth inning and Lowe hit an RBI single off Kody Funderburk later in the frame to give Texas a commanding 6-1 lead.
It was a short start for Lopez, who surrendered the six runs off seven hits while fanning six across 4 2/3 innings of work in the loss. Lopez is 4-5 on the season.
The Twins plated their second run of the game in the bottom of the fifth when Correa doubled to center and Willi Castro scored on an error, but that was all the offense they could muster.
The Twins bullpen kept the Rangers off the board the rest of the way. Funderburk allowed just the one hit and no runs across 1 1/3 innings. Jorge Alcala pitched two shutout innings and allowed just one hit while fanning three. Josh Staumont pitched a hitless ninth inning with a strikeout.
But the Twins couldn’t string anything together off Rangers relievers in the loss. Nevertheless, the Twins won two of three in the series against Texas. And they’ll begin a four-game home series against the division rival Kansas City Royals on Monday afternoon. First pitch is set for 1:10 p.m.