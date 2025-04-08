Ex-Twins star Nelson Cruz's sister — Nelsy Cruz — killed in nightclub collapse
Among the dozens killed and more than 100 injured when the roof of a Dominican Republic nightclub collapsed early Tuesday is the sister of former Minnesota Twins star Nelson Cruz.
Nelsy Cruz was confirmed killed in the collapse. She was the governor of Montecristi, a northwestern province in the Dominican Republic. Her death was confirmed by Nelson Cruz on social media.
"With deep sorry, the Cruz Martinez family informs of the passing of our beloved sister, mother, daughter, aunt, and friend: Nelsy M. Cruz Martinez," a family statement reads when translated to English.
The building collapse happened Jet Set Nightclub in Santo Domingo. According to reports, at least 27 people are dead and more than 130 are injured. Others remain buried in the rubble as search and rescue teams worked at the scene Tuesday.
Former MLB All-Star reliever Octavio Dotel was among those pulled from the rubble, according to numerous reports. His condition is unknown amid conflicting reports online.
Nelson Cruz, who played for the Twins from 2019 to 2021, was in Minneapolis last week to throw out the first pitch at the Home Opener.
This is a developing story.
