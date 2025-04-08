Inside The Twins

Ex-Twins star Nelson Cruz's sister — Nelsy Cruz — killed in nightclub collapse

The tragic roof collapse happened early Tuesday at a club in Santo Domingo, Dominican Republic.

Joe Nelson

Nelsy Cruz at Minnesota Twins spring training in 2019.
Nelsy Cruz at Minnesota Twins spring training in 2019. / Credit: Nelsy Cruz via Facebook
In this story:

Among the dozens killed and more than 100 injured when the roof of a Dominican Republic nightclub collapsed early Tuesday is the sister of former Minnesota Twins star Nelson Cruz.

Nelsy Cruz was confirmed killed in the collapse. She was the governor of Montecristi, a northwestern province in the Dominican Republic. Her death was confirmed by Nelson Cruz on social media.

"With deep sorry, the Cruz Martinez family informs of the passing of our beloved sister, mother, daughter, aunt, and friend: Nelsy M. Cruz Martinez," a family statement reads when translated to English.

Nelson Cru
Jun 19, 2021; Arlington, Texas, USA; Minnesota Twins designated hitter Nelson Cruz (23) blows kisses to the crowd after he hits a two run home run against the Texas Rangers during the fourth inning at Globe Life Field. Mandatory Credit: Jerome Miron-Imagn Images / Jerome Miron-Imagn Images

The building collapse happened Jet Set Nightclub in Santo Domingo. According to reports, at least 27 people are dead and more than 130 are injured. Others remain buried in the rubble as search and rescue teams worked at the scene Tuesday.

Former MLB All-Star reliever Octavio Dotel was among those pulled from the rubble, according to numerous reports. His condition is unknown amid conflicting reports online.

Nelson Cruz, who played for the Twins from 2019 to 2021, was in Minneapolis last week to throw out the first pitch at the Home Opener.

This is a developing story.

Related: Nelson Cruz among select few who are 'beloved everywhere they go'

Twins news, rumors and analysis

feed

Published
Joe Nelson
JOE NELSON

Joe Nelson has more than 20 years of experience in Minnesota sports journalism. Nelson began his career in sports radio, working at smaller stations in Marshall and St. Cloud before moving to the highly-rated KFAN-FM 100.3 in the Twin Cities. While there, he produced the popular mid-morning show hosted by Minnesota Vikings play-by-play announcer Paul Allen. His time in radio laid the groundwork for his transition to sports writing in 2011. He covers the Vikings, Timberwolves, Gophers and Twins for On SI.

Home/Minnesota Twins News