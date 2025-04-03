Nelson Cruz among select few who are 'beloved everywhere they go'
Veteran leadership is critical to the success of any professional sports team. Minnesota Twins manager Rocco Baldelli had the ultimate veteran leader in slugger Nelson Cruz to help guide the Twins during his first season at the helm in 2019.
"It was like having an uncle who also happened to be like one of the five-best hitters in the world," Baldelli said before Thursday afternoon's home opener against the Houston Astros. "... For all of us, for everybody involved, the coaching staff and the players in the clubhouse. There's a lot to look towards when you look towards Nelson Cruz's locker."
Cruz, who played for the Twins under Baldelli from 2019-21, is back in Minneapolis to throw the first pitch for Thursday's game between the Twins and Astros. Cruz was a critical part of Baldelli's early success as Twins manager in more ways than one. On the field, he played 120 games, slashed .311/.639/1.031 and hit a team-high 41 home runs for the "Bomba Squad" that broke the MLB record for most homers in a season with 307. In the clubhouse, he was the ultimate leader.
"When you're looking for him, you're not just looking for the designated hitter, you're looking for someone that's going to show you the way," Baldelli said. "And he's gonna do it the right way and lead and set a great example. He was all of that for us and more, and I mean, you feel a lot of emotion when you think about Nelson Cruz."
Cruz brings the type of leadership that you'd love to have on your team in a formal role, something Baldelli said he's approached Cruz about. But Baldelli said Cruz has so many other opportunities, mainly centered around helping others. Cruz loves giving back to the game, but also to communities of his former teams as well as his native Dominican Republic.
"I think he likes and enjoys the ability to separate his time to spend with others and to help others, so I think just doing one thing, I think, would limit him right now in his life," Baldelli said. "I think he has a lot to offer."
Cruz made an impact during his time in Minnesota on and off the field, a trend following him everywhere he goes.
"Few people go from place to place and are beloved everywhere they go. He's one of them," Baldelli said of Cruz.
Lineups
Joe Ryan will get the start for the Twins in the home opener Thursday opposed Astros right-hander Hunter Brown.
First pitch is scheduled for 3:10 p.m. CT at Target Field in Minneapolis.
Twins lineup
- Matt Wallner
- Carlos Correa
- Byron Buxton
- Trevor Larnach
- Ty France
- Willi Castro
- Edouard Julien
- Ryan Jeffers
- Harrison Bader
Astros lineup
- Jose Altuve
- Isaac Paredes
- Yordan Alvarez
- Christian Walker
- Jeremy Pena
- Victor Caratini
- Brendan Rodgers
- Cam Smith
- Mauricio Dubon