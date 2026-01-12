Twins bringing back former outfielder to help coaching staff

The Minnesota Twins are hiring former outfielder Michael A. Taylor as an outfielder instructor, according to a report from Bobby Nightengale of the Minneapolis Star Tribune.

Taylor played for Minnesota in 2023. He finished with a .220 batting average, 21 home runs and 51 RBIs in 129 games that season. He also has familiarity with new Twins manager Derek Shelton, as he was with Pittsburgh in 2024, when Shelton was manager.

Taylor is not expected to be a member of the big league coaching staff, but he will be working closely with the team during Spring Training, and he's expected to help out in the minor league system throughout the year.

"When Michael decided to retire, and then that he wanted to stay in the game, I mean, it was a natural fit," Shelton said last week. "He had a great year for the Twins a few years back. I was able to manage him. Anybody who spent any time around him knows how wonderful a human being he is."

Aug 16, 2024; Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, USA; Pittsburgh Pirates center fielder Michael A. Taylor (18) high-fives in the dugout after scoring a run against the Seattle Mariners during the seventh inning at PNC Park.

Taylor spent 2024 with the Pirates, and Shelton spoke about his willingness to help develop star Pittsburgh outfielder Oneil Cruz. He proceeded to hit .259 that season with 21 home runs and 76 RBIs that season, and he's one of the more intriguing young players in the league.

Taylor spent 2025 with the Chicago White Sox, and he opted to retire after the season at just 34 years old. He has expressed interest in going into coaching, and he'll start that journey this spring with the Twins.

