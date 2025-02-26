Minnesota Twins get three honorable mentions in MLB all-under 25 team
Across the diamond, the Minnesota Twins have some really intriguing youngsters on the roster and in the minors, and they're entering the 2025 season with high hopes for a handful of players who could be considered rising stars.
While the 40-man roster has an average age of 27.5 years old, the projected starting lineup includes only two players who are 25 years old or younger: Royce Lewis (25) and Brooks Lee (24). The rest are all at least 27 years old: Byron Buxton (31), Carlos Correa (30), Ty France (30), Harrison Bader (30), Matt Wallner (27), and Willi Castro (27). It skews slightly younger if Trevor Larnach (27) is in the starting lineup over Bader.
Lo and behold, it's no surprise that the Twins have only three players mentioned in The Athletic's All-Under 25 team (subscription required) entering the season.
No Twins were named starters on the All-Under 25 team, but Minnesota did receive three honorable mentions with starting pitchers Zebby Matthews (24) and Simeon Woods Richardson (24), and infielder Brooks Lee (24).
Lewis, at 25, wasn't eligible.
It is a bit interesting that Matthews received an honorable mention over David Festa, who at 24 years old, showcased better stuff than Matthews when both had opportunities to start for the Twins last season.
If neither Festa nor Matthews crack the starting rotation, Minnesota will have a fairly experienced five-man rotation featuring Pablo Lopez (28), Bailey Ober (29), Joe Ryan (28), Chris Paddack (29) and Woods Richardson (24).
It's a solid roster with a blend of experience and youth that should keep Minnesota interesting for years to come, and with a strong farm system highlighted by star prospects like Walker Jenkins (19), Emmanuel Rodriguez (21), Luke Keaschall (22), and Marco Raya (22), the future outlook is extremely intriguing for the Twins.