Updated Twins Bullpen Projection — And Who Could They Sign Next?

The Twins made an important move on Thursday by reportedly reuniting with former All-Star reliever Taylor Rogers on a one-year, $2 million deal. It's a step in the right direction for a team that desperately needed bullpen help after trading away its top five relievers last summer. More work is needed, but Rogers is a big addition, even if he isn't the pitcher he was in his first Twins stint.

As things stand right now, here's what the Twins' bullpen might look like.

Taylor Rogers (LHP)

Cole Sands

Justin Topa

Connor Prielipp (LHP)

Eric Orze

David Festa

John Klein

Pierson Ohl

With the Rogers addition, I've bumped Kody Funderburk out of the projection, given that I'm not sure the Twins will elect to carry three lefties. Funderburk could certainly take the place of someone like Klein, however. I think the only current locks are Rogers, Sands, and Topa, though Orze is probably pretty close to being in that group.

I do believe there's a solid chance that Prielipp, the Twins' No. 9 prospect and reigning minor league pitcher of the year, makes the Opening Day roster. Injuries have limited him quite a bit in his career, both at Alabama and in his first few years in the Twins' system, but he stayed healthy enough to throw 82.2 innings last year (and strike out 98 batters). Already 25 years old, Prielipp has immense upside in Minnesota's bullpen if he can stay healthy.

Connor Prielipp | Image courtesy of John Vittas- Fort Myers Mighty Mussels

It seems rather likely that at least one of the Twins' many young starting pitchers will wind up being converted to the bullpen this year. That's a group that includes Simeon Woods Richardson, Zebby Matthews, David Festa, Mick Abel, and Taj Bradley. I've gone with Festa here because he had a shoulder injury last year and his stuff could play up in a relief role, but any of those names could work. Bradley, who has already had nearly 400 MLB innings to try to prove himself as a starter, is another one who might make a lot sense.

Lastly, at least for now, Ohl and Travis Adams feel like the most logical candidates to hold a long relief mop-up role out of the pen. Andrew Morris could also potentially be in that mix.

While the Rogers move is a big step, it still feels like the Twins are at least one more decent reliever away from feeling even somewhat OK about their bullpen. If you add a solid late-inning righty to the mix and bump Klein/Funderburk out of the projection, you can squint and see a decent 8-man group.

Here are some of the RHP options who are still out there:

David Robertson (age 41)

Seranthony Dominguez (31)

Liam Hendriks (37)

Paul Sewald (35)

Michael Kopech (29)

Scott Barlow (33)

Hector Neris (36)

Ryan Brasier (38)

Add one of those veterans, or someone similar, and the Twins might just have the makings of a competent bullpen if a few young pitchers in their organization emerge as reliable options.

More Twins coverage