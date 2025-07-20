Royce Lewis is back as Twins finally beat league-worst Rockies
One day after expressing frustrations over the mental and physical toll injuries and a benching have taken on him, Royce Lewis looked like the star he's supposed to be as he crushed two homers to help the Minnesota Twins avoid being swept by the MLB-worst Colorado Rockies with a 7-1 win on Sunday.
Lewis launched a 451-foot homer in the third inning and he crushed a 411-foot blast in the eighth. He doubled his homer total from two to four on the season — and it was his first multi-homer game since doing it against the Toronto Blue Jays during the 2023 playoffs.
The Twins also got homers from Matt Wallner and Harrison Bader, supplying staff ace Joe Ryan with more than enough run support. Ryan pitched seven innings and struck out 11 batters in his first start since pitching a scoreless inning during the MLB All-Star Game. The right-hander allowed just one run on five hits and lowered his ERA to 2.63.
Five of Minnesota's seven runs came via the long ball, with the other two in the 7-1 victory came via an RBI triple by Kody Clemens and on a throwing error that allowed Willi Castro to trot home after sliding into third with a triple in the ninth inning.
It was Clemens' second game in a row with a triple (he had a three-run triple on Saturday night).
The win prevented the Twins from being swept by the Rockies. Up next for the Twins is a date in Los Angeles with the Dodgers. Shohei Ohtani is scheduled to pitch Monday night's series opener.