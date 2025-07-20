Royce Lewis says injuries, benching have taken physical and mental toll
There have been signs that Royce Lewis is close to turning the corner, but the season-wide numbers for the 26-year-old Minnesota Twins third baseman are ugly. The former No. 2 overall pick is batting .211 with a .571 OPS. He's hit only two homers and driven in 13 runs. The results are nowhere near the version of Lewis that was mimicking Aaron Judge for a hot tick during the 2024 season.
What's the problem? Lewis suspects injuries have taken a toll on him.
“I didn’t realize how much injuries have taken a toll on my body. This is the first year it’s really affected me," Lewis told reporters before Minnesota's 10-6 loss to the Rockies Saturday night, according to the Minnesota Star Tribune. "I definitely can see in video [my swing] looks different. ‘That’s not Royce.’ ... It doesn’t look the same as a year ago, two years ago. My body is compensating for something, it seems like."
Lewis homered and doubled in his first two at-bats of the 2024 season before a quad injury put him on the injured list for two months. He returned in June 2024 and hit nine homers in 15 games and stayed solid before an adductor strain sidelined him for three weeks. Upon returning from that injury in late July, he never regained his form at the plate.
Lewis's 2025 season was marred by a strained hamstring in spring training. It prevented him from debuting until May 6, and he stumbled out of the gate by hitting .130 with a .403 OPS in May. He started cooking in June, hitting .367 (still not producing power) in 10 games before another hamstring strain suffered on June 13 knocked him out of the lineup for the rest of the month.
Lewis was reinstated July 1 and he had 10 hits in 32 at-bats before an 0-for-11 slump led to his benching Saturday night. Getting benched is now taking a mental toll on him.
“I’ve become more results-oriented because of how we run things here personally. It’s been harder for me mentally,” Lewis admitted, according to the Pioneer Press. “This year, it seems like if I don’t — or anybody in general — (they’re) quick to pull the trigger on you. I’m trying to do my best to get some balls to fall and when that doesn’t happen, you’re just like (out of luck).”
“I’m trying to figure it out,” Lewis added. “Hopefully soon it looks like the Royce of old.”