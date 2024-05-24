Could the Twins trade for Pete Alonso at the deadline?
We're just under 70 days away from the 2024 trade deadline and a recent New York Times story mentioned the Twins as potential buyers and a possible suitor for Mets star Pete Alonso.
The Twins currently sit at 26-23, 6.5 games out of first place in the AL Central. With a real chance to make a run at the divisional crown, there is plenty of reason to think they could be aggressive at this year's trade deadline.
The report states that Minnesota "will be buyers" at the deadline. They mention that they need more consistency from young hitters like Alex Kirilloff and Edouard Julien. Another hitter and more help in starting pitching rotation should be atop their wishlist.
Currently on a one-year $20.5 million contract with the New York Mets, Pete Alonso has been discussed in trade talks all season. Jim Bowden's story states: "Any team interested in trading for Alonso will understand he’s just a 'rental' for the rest of the season and probably will re-sign with the Mets in the offseason."
It might take a top-five prospect in return, if the Twins have any hope of acquiring Alonso. That would be OF Walker Jenkins, SS Brooks Lee, OF Emmanuel Rodriguez, OF Gabriel Gonzalez or RHP David Festa. The story also mentions Max Kepler, Kyle Farmer as potential "excess bats" they could sell.
Still over two month until the trade deadline, there is plenty that could happen between now and July 30. Given how this season has begun, the Twins could use some more help if they want to make a run this postseason.