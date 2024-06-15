Max Kepler joins historic group after walk-off performance
Max Kepler's walk-off single Friday night propelled the Twins over the Athletics. It was his 10th-career walk-off plate appearance, joining a historic group in franchise history.
The 31-year-old outfielder joins Harmon Killebrew and Kirby Puckett as the only two players in Twins history to have double-digit walk-off plate appearances for the team. Both Killebrew and Puckett had 11, so Kepler has plenty of time to move into first place.
Kepler put together one of his best offensive performances of the season Friday night, going 3-for-4 with four RBIs. His three-run home run in the bottom of the sixth inning is what got Minnesota back into the game, and the blast made him the all-time leader in home runs at Target Field with 81.
It is a contract year for Kepler as he will be an unrestricted free agent this offseason, so his performance for the rest of the season could play a large role in his long-term future with the franchise.
Hailing from Berlin, Germany, Kepler had an interesting set of expectations when he began playing with the Twins on a full-time basis in 2016. He did not have a traditional journey to the MLB, but he has been one of the team's most consistent offensive players for the better part of a decade. Seeing him join a group with Killebrew and Puckett near the top of the Twins' record books puts his tenure into perspective.