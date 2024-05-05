Yankees' Aaron Boone Isn't Sure If Injured All-Star Is Close To Return
The New York Yankees haven't had as much depth in the infield as they expected this season.
New York seemingly had a surplus entering the 2024 campaign but injuries have changed things. Three-time All-Star D.J. LeMahieu has played all across the diamond for New York but was expected to be the club's starting third baseman this season. He hasn't appeared in a game yet, though, as he's dealt with a foot injury.
It seemed like he was making progress and he even was scheduled to begin a rehab assignment but he suffered a setback. Now, things are more uncertain. Yankees manager Aaron Boone even said he wasn't sure if LeMahieu is close to a return to action, according to The Athletic's Chris Kirschner.
"Aaron Boone on DJ LeMahieu: 'I don't know if he's that close to being ready for rehab,'" Kirschner said. "Boone said he hit a little bit yesterday and today. Boone said (Gerrit Cole) recovered fine after yesterday's 15-pitch bullpen. They plan for him to get back on the mound at some point this week."
New York has been able to have a lot of success already this season but losing LeMahieu still has hurt. The Yankees have had some offensive struggles this season despite racking up wins which LeMahieu could help with.
The two-time batting champion has been a great addition for the Yankees over the last few years and they could use him right now. New York is in a good place and could compete for a World Series title this season but it will need LeMahieu at some point.
