Yankees Could Have Signed Star Free Agent If It Weren't For Shohei Ohtani
The New York Yankees had a massive offseason but it could've been even bigger.
New York made arguably the biggest trade of the offseason by acquiring superstar slugger Juan Soto in a trade with the San Diego Padres. Soto has fit in perfectly with New York and currently is the frontrunner to win the American League Most Valuable Player award.
The Yankees attempted to boost their starting rotation and did so by signing two-time All-Star Marcus Stroman. While Stroman certainly helps, they attempted to make an even bigger signing and attempted to sign former Orix Buffaloes ace Yoshinobu Yamamoto before he landed with the Los Angeles Dodgers.
At one point it seemed like the Yankees could be the frontrunners to land Yamamoto but he ultimately chose the Dodgers despite similar contract offers. Although he ended up with Los Angeles, he reportedly would've chosen the Yankees or New York Mets if it weren't for Shohei Ohtani signing with the Dodgers as well, according to USA Today Sports' Bob Nightengale.
"Dodgers pitcher Yoshinobu Yamamoto would have signed with the New York Yankees or Mets, persons familiar with his thinking say, if Shohei Ohtani had not signed with the Dodgers and helped recruit him," Nightengale said.
Yamamoto had a slow start to the season but has been great ever since. He has made seven starts so far this season and has a 2.91 ERA and 42-to-8 strikeout-to-walk ratio in 34 innings pitched.
New York has been one of the best teams in baseball but could've been even better if it was able to sign Yamamoto. Sadly, it seems like Ohtani could have been the deciding factor.
More MLB: Yankees Superstar Juan Soto Dodges Question About Future With New York