Yankees' DJ LeMahieu Leaves Rehab Game Early With Possible Injury
The New York Yankees had help on they way... until they didn't.
On Tuesday, DJ LeMahieu began a rehab assignment with the Double-A Somerset Patriots, as he aims to recover from a right foot fracture he suffered in spring training. If everything went smoothly for the 35-year-old infielder, he had a chance to rejoin the team this weekend in a crucial series against the Baltimore Orioles.
Unfortunately, that plan hit a snag. LeMahieu was planned to play between three to five innings. He only played one.
According to Randy Miller of NJ.com, LeMahieu had one at-bat in the top of the first inning (he struck out) and played third base in the bottom of the inning before being taken out of the game in the second inning. Beat writer Bryan Hoch added that LeMahieu left the game with soreness in the right foot, and will return to New York on Wednesday for further examination.
This setback may be the result of LeMahieu trying to rush through the injury: last Friday, an MRI showed that the fracture was healing slowly and doctors were not comfortable with him beginning a rehab assignment, much to his frustration. Nonetheless, the Yankees decided to have LeMahieu begin working his way back, which has seemingly backfired.
LeMahieu had already suffered from foot injuries in 2022, with his season ending due to a broken big toe and a torn ligament in the adjacent toe. These injuries threw off his swing mechanics, resulting in a very poor start to the 2023 season. It appears the same mistake was made, although this time LeMahieu was unable to even play through the injury.
Even if Wednesday's tests come back clean, the Yankees need to let LeMahieu heal properly and avoid rushing him back. Although the offense has been hot-and-cold, the team has managed to start the season 15-8, with Oswaldo Cabrera filling in admirably for LeMahieu. The lineup can certainly use a boost, but the difference between LeMahieu's production when he's healthy and when he's playing injured is massive, and the Yankees are much better off taking their time with their former All-Star infielder.