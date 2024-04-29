All-Star Pitcher Could Be Possible Steal For Yankees Ahead Of Deadline
The New York Yankees certainly could compete for a World Series title this season.
New York is one of the best teams in baseball. The Yankees entered the 2024 season with high expectations and have lived up to them so far this season despite a high number of tough injuries.
The Yankees are one of just two teams with 19 wins in the American League and 2023 American League Cy Young Award winner Gerrit Cole hasn't even appeared in a game yet. New York should get some reinforcements back soon and could get much better.
Internal options certainly will help as players start to recover from injuries but the Yankees also could look to make a few trades ahead of the deadline. New York's starting rotation still could use some help and Oakland Athletic's hurler Paul Blackburn was floated as a possible trade option by Yanks Go Yard's Adam Weinrib.
"Paul Blackburn, Oakland A's: Blackburn and his devastating changeup will likely represent the most desired trade deadline package, and deservedly so," Weinrib said. "A 2022 All-Star on an underwhelming A's team, Blackburn will likely run that honor back this summer, too. His 2.03 ERA will normalize over time, but Blackburn is a sturdy starter and could be the exact type of mid-ceiling option the Yankees will need to provide length this summer.
"They watched it first-hand this week, too, when they touched him up for four runs in the first inning, then watched him proceed to throw five more shutout frames. There'll be a bidding war here, but Oswald Peraza might enjoy Sacramento. Blackburn is under team control for a year and a half."
This isn't the first time Blackburn has been mentioned as an option for New York and it isn't hard to see why. The one-time All-Star has a 3.34 ERA and 28-to-9 strikeout-to-walk ratio in six starts this season and could help the club down the stretch and into the postseason.
More MLB: Ex-Yankees All-Star Slugger Had Message For New York Elite Prospect