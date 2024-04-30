Ex-Yankees Outfielder DFA'd By Angels Possibly Signaling End Of Career
One former member of the New York Yankees has had a rough start to the 2024 season.
Former Yankees outfielder Aaron Hicks joined the Los Angeles Angels ahead of the season but hasn't performed up to his standards. Hicks appeared in 18 games with the Angels and hit one home run, drove in five runs, and slashed .140/.222/.193.
Things haven't gone as planned for Hicks after landing a big league deal with Los Angeles this past offseason and the club designated him for assignment on Monday, according to The Athletic's Sam Blum.
"Aaron Hicks has been DFA’d, the Angels announced," Blum said. "Cole Tucker was called up. Davis Daniel is also up and Zac Kristofak was optioned."
The 2024 season hasn't gone as the 34-year-old likely hoped it would and The Athletic's Chris Kirschner speculated it could be Hicks' last after his struggles.
"I do wonder if this is it for Hicks. 34 years old and just not very productive anymore," Kirschner said.
Hicks is a 12-year big league veteran who spent seven-plus seasons with New York. The veteran outfielder appeared in 651 games with the Yankees and hit 81 home runs, drove in 278 runs, and slashed .232/.337/.398. He saw the most success of his career as a member of New York.
Along with playing for the Yankees, Hicks also spent time with the Minnesota Twins, Baltimore Orioles, and Angels throughout his career.
If he decides to keep playing, hopefully, he finds another opportunity soon. If not, he has had a very successful career.
