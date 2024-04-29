Ex-Yankees All-Star Slugger Had Message For New York Elite Prospect
One former New York Yankees star had a little bit of advice for one of the club's top prospect.
Former Yankees All-Star Gary Sánchez certainly knows a thing or two about being a top prospect in New York looking to make a name for himself. Current Yankees catcher Austin Wells is in a position Sánchez once found himself in.
Wells was New York's No. 4 prospect last season and now is in the first full season of his big league career. Things haven't gone as expected so far this season for Wells and he has struggled offensively.
While this is the case, he has a very high ceiling and is just 24 years old. Sánchez had his fair share of ups and downs while playing for the Yankees and had some advice for the young backstop, according to the New York Post's Greg Joyce.
“That he stays focused on his plan and the plan they have for him over there,” Sanchez said as transcribed by Joyce when asked what advice he would give. “Hopefully, he can find a mental way to relax because I think I know just as well as anybody, especially with the fans in New York, the anxious feelings that come with it, the pressure. I know what that feels like. So finding a way to stay focused on what you’re doing, trusting your plan and, trust the plan that they have for you. It’s a long season of 162 games, so just be able to trust in what you’re doing.”
Sánchez had some great success in New York and also some struggles. Hopefully, Wells can learn something from him and get on track.
