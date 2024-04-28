Yankees Utility Man To Begin Rehab Assignment; Could Return To Club Soon
The New York Yankees could get an important piece of the roster back soon.
New York has dealt with a wide range of injuries already this season but the team should start to get reinforcements back shortly. The Yankees' biggest injury concerns right now involve Gerrit Cole, D.J. LeMahieu, and Jasson Domínguez, but the team has dealt with other injuries as well.
One player who has missed some time already this season is utility man Jon Berti. He has appeared in just six games this season but could be back soon as he is set to begin a rehab assignment on Sunday with the Somerset Patriots, according to MLB.com's Bryan Hoch.
"(Third baseman) Jon Berti will begin a rehab assignment with (the Somerset Patriots), tomorrow, 4/28," Hoch said.
New York acquired Berti in a trade with the Miami Marlins in March and it was expected that he get a lot of time early on by filling in for LeMahieu. That hasn't been the case so far this season as he's dealt with a groin injury.
He will be an important piece for the Yankees when he can return because he can help out not just at third base, but all over the field. He has seen time at second base, shortstop, third base, left field, center field, right field, and designated hitter throughout his seven-year big league career.
New York is in a good spot and is considered a World Series contender and getting a depth piece like Berti back can only help the club.
