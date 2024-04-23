New York Yankees Pair Named Early Comeback Player Candidates
The New York Yankees have a pair of players that could be contenders for the American League Comeback Player of the Year award, according to The Athletic.
Pitcher Carlos Rodón and outfielder Giancarlo Stanton were among the AL players selection who are off to good starts in the first month of the season.
Rodón signed a six-year, $162 million deal last offseason with the Yankees after he went 14-8 with a 2.88 ERA and 237 strikeouts over 31 starts for the San Francisco Giants.
But the left-hander’s first season with the Yankees was marred by a left forearm strain and a hamstring pull that took nearly four months of his season. He went 3-8 with a 6.85 ERA in 14 starts, which was his worst season since 2019 with the Chicago White Sox, going 3-2 with a 5.19 ERA in seven starts.
Rodón went to Tampa well before spring training to ensure that he was past last season’s injuries and so far, so good.
The 31-year-old is 1-1 with a 2.70 ERA in five starts with 22 strikeouts and 13 walks.
Stanton entered the season coming off an awful stretch in which he batted .200 for the 2022 and 2023 seasons while hitting 55 home runs and 138 RBI.
This season Stanton is off to a solid start, as he’s batting .232 with five home runs and 10 RBI. He spent the offseason working to reshape his body so he could remain healthier.
The Athletic also selected Los Angeles Angels outfielder Mike Trout, Boston Red Sox outfielder Tyler O’Neill, Baltimore Orioles outfielder Cedric Mullins, Minnesota Twins shortstop Carlos Correa, Houston Astros pitcher Cristian Javier and Toronto Blue Jays first baseman Vladimir Guerrero Jr. as AL players to watch for the award.