New York Yankees Superstar Aaron Judge Heating Up Amid Early Season Slump
The New York Yankees are off to a hot start this season, despite not having their ace starting pitcher, Gerrit Cole, and on top of that their superstar MVP slugger has gone through an early slump.
However, it appears that outfielder Aaron Judge is beginning to turn a corner offensively. In his last seven games, Judge is slashing .333/.445/.704 with a .1.159 OPS and three home runs.
The 32-year-old, who recently celebrated his birthday, missed time during Spring Training due to an abdominal injury, which was connected to his oblique area. But he was able to return in time in order to be ready for Opening Day.
So, does he believe being out for a portion of camp has caused this early season slump at the plate?
"I don't think so. I think it's just a regular slump that I'd go through in a season. I went through the same thing last summer," Judge told Inside the Pinstripes.
Although he has turned it around at the dish as of late, Judge still isn't satisfied with his performance just yet.
When asked if his swing is where he wants it to be currently, Judge kept it short and simple: "No."
"That's just Aaron Judge," Yankees manager Aaron Boone said in the visiting dugout before the team's Game 2 matchup with the Baltimore Orioles at Camden Yards. "He expects perfection."
Judge is 9 for his last 27 and has only struck out six times during this stretch. On top of Judge's hot streak, Anthony Volpe, Juan Soto, Oswaldo Cabrera, Anthony Rizzo and Alex Verdugo are all enduring impressive starts at the plate in 2024.
The Yankees are playing the Orioles in a four-game set in Baltimore this week, but are doing so without Verdugo, who went on the paternity list. Boone does not know when he is expected back. For that, the club needs Judge to continue to swing a hot bat.
After dropping the first game in Baltimore on Monday night, the Yankees are hoping for another offensive explosion like they saw in Milwaukee over the weekend, where they racked up 30 runs across two games.