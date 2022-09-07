Aaron Judge Sets Another Record With 55th Home Run, Keeping Historic Pace

NEW YORK — No right-handed hitter in Yankees franchise history has hit more home runs in a single season than Aaron Judge.

The slugger whacked his 55th home run of the season in Game 1 of Wednesday's doubleheader against the Minnesota Twins at Yankee Stadium, his fourth homer in as many games. The solo shot soared 374 feet to left field off right-hander Louie Varland, who was making his MLB debut.

With his 55th long ball on the year, Judge passed Alex Rodriguez for the most homers by a righty in a single season in Yankees history. He's only seven blasts away from passing Roger Maris and his franchise record (along with the American League record) of 61 set back in 1961.

Beyond the confines of Yankees franchise history, Judge is keeping pace with some of the best seasons of all time in the home run department. Judge has the third-most homers through his team's first 136 games in MLB history, behind Sammy Sosa (58) and Barry Bonds (57).

Judge's latest homer also gave him the most big flies in the history of the new Yankee Stadium (since New York moved across the street after the 2008 season). He was previously tied with first baseman Mark Teixeira with 113 in the Bronx.

