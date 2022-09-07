Skip to main content

Aaron Judge Sets Another Record With 55th Home Run, Keeping Historic Pace

Aaron Judge has nine home runs in his last 14 games.

NEW YORK — No right-handed hitter in Yankees franchise history has hit more home runs in a single season than Aaron Judge.

The slugger whacked his 55th home run of the season in Game 1 of Wednesday's doubleheader against the Minnesota Twins at Yankee Stadium, his fourth homer in as many games. The solo shot soared 374 feet to left field off right-hander Louie Varland, who was making his MLB debut.

With his 55th long ball on the year, Judge passed Alex Rodriguez for the most homers by a righty in a single season in Yankees history. He's only seven blasts away from passing Roger Maris and his franchise record (along with the American League record) of 61 set back in 1961. 

Beyond the confines of Yankees franchise history, Judge is keeping pace with some of the best seasons of all time in the home run department. Judge has the third-most homers through his team's first 136 games in MLB history, behind Sammy Sosa (58) and Barry Bonds (57).

Scroll to Continue

RECOMMENDED ARTICLES

Judge's latest homer also gave him the most big flies in the history of the new Yankee Stadium (since New York moved across the street after the 2008 season). He was previously tied with first baseman Mark Teixeira with 113 in the Bronx.

MORE:

Follow Max Goodman on Twitter (@MaxTGoodman), be sure to bookmark Inside The Pinstripes and check back daily for news, analysis and more.

Aaron JudgeNew York Yankees

Deivi Garcia pitching in pinstripes at Yankee Stadium
News

Aaron Boone Explains Why Yankees Chose to Recall Deivi García From Triple-A

By Max Goodman
New York Yankees reliever Greg Weissert pitching against Tampa Bay Rays
News

'Youth Movement' Playing Key Role on Yankees' Pitching Staff

By Max Goodman
New York Yankees prospect Trey Sweeney hitting for Hudson Valley Renegades
News

Yet Another Yankees Shortstop Prospect Earns Promotion

By Gary Phillips
Chicago Cubs pitcher Hayden Wesneski celebrates during MLB debut
News

Ex-Yankees Prospect Hayden Wesneski Shines in MLB Debut With Cubs

By Max Goodman
New York Yankees 1B Anthony Rizzo high fives in dugout
News

Anthony Rizzo Heading to IL, Ronald Guzmán Joining Yankees

By Gary Phillips
Former St. Louis Cardinals OF Harrison Bader high fives postgame
News

Target Date Set For Harrison Bader’s Rehab Assignment

By Gary Phillips
New York Yankees OF Aaron Judge points to dugout after home run
News

Aaron Judge Smacks 54th Home Run, Leads Yankees to Win Over Twins

By Max Goodman
New York Yankees OF Andrew Benintendi walks off field injury
News

Andrew Benintendi Has Broken Bone in Wrist, Season With Yankees Could Be Over

By Max Goodman