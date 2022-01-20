Carlos Beltrán Could Return to Baseball Via Yankees Broadcasts

The YES Network has interest in Beltrán, who stepped down from his job as Mets manager in 2020 following his involvement in the Astros’ cheating scandal.

The YES Network is interested in former Yankee Carlos Beltrán, according to the New York Post’s Andrew Marchand.

With David Cone taking on national work at ESPN and Ken Singleton retiring for good, YES is considering four former Yankees to fill the void. In addition to Beltrán, the network has interest in Cameron Maybin, Jeff Nelson and John Flaherty for analyst jobs. Nelson and, to a larger degree, Flaherty, have already done work for YES in the past.

Paul O’Neill will continue in his usual analyst role, while Michael Kay will return as the network’s play-by-play man. He is backed up by Ryan Ruocco.

Of all the potential candidates, Beltrán is by far the most notable. The former outfielder has not held a job in baseball since losing his position as Mets manager in January 2020. Beltrán spent less than three months as Mets skipper after his involvement in the Astros’ cheating scandal in 2017 was revealed. He never managed a single game for the Mets. While Beltrán did not face league discipline, he ultimately became the only Astros player to suffer consequences for the cheating.

A.J. Hinch, the Astros’ manager in 2017, was suspended for a year. He now holds the same title with the Tigers. Alex Cora, Hinch’s bench coach, has lost and regained his managerial position with the Red Sox since his one-year suspension.

Houston eliminated the Yankees from the postseason following a seven-game ALCS in 2017.

With Beltrán still looking to return to baseball, a position at YES would not be an unusual place for him to start. The nine-time All-Star has close ties to the Yankees after spending 2.5 seasons in pinstripes from 2014-2016. He interviewed to be the Yankees’ manager following his retirement in 2017 and spent time as a special advisor to Brian Cashman before taking the Mets job.

Prior to the cheating scandal, Beltrán was a highly respected player across the game. He communicated well with reporters, a skill that would help him in the booth, and was considered a mentor to and advocate for players. Beltrán helped fight to make it mandatory for teams to have Spanish translators during his career.

Beltrán finished his playing days with a case for the Hall of Fame, though his final season in Houston will muddy that debate when the time comes. Beltrán played two decades with the Royals, Astros, Mets, Giants, Cardinals, Yankees and Rangers. He retired following Houston’s 2017 championship with 2,725 hits, 435 home runs, 1,587 RBI, three Gold Glove Awards and two Silver Sluggers.

