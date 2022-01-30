Can Carlos Beltrán Rebuild Image Before Hall of Fame Eligibility With New Analyst Gig?

MLB fans can expect to hear a lot about Carlos Beltrán over the next year. They can also expect to hear a lot from him.

The former slugger’s MLB exile is over now that the YES Network has hired him to be a Yankees game analyst. Beltrán is expected to call 36 games in 2022, per the network’s Jack Curry, matching the number he donned in pinstripes. The broadcast gig is Beltrán’s first job in baseball since his 72-day stint as Mets manager, a position he lost following revelations of his involvement in the Astros’ 2017 sign-stealing scandal. He never managed a single game for the Yankees’ cross-town rival.

Beltrán’s baseball return comes just ahead of his first-time eligibility for the Hall of Fame. He will appear on the Baseball Writers’ Association of America ballot in 2023 and will thus become the first trashcan-banger to have his otherwise Hall-worthy legacy debated. After a decade of controversy surrounding candidates connected to performance-enhancing drugs, voters will consider a different form of cheating. Meanwhile, Beltrán’s résumé, while statically stellar, pales in comparison to the likes of Barry Bonds and Roger Clemens, who were bounced from the ballot after 10 tries.

However, the BBWAA just elected David Ortiz to Cooperstown on his first try despite the Red Sox legend’s own PED links. One could argue that the designated hitter’s affability with reporters during his playing days helped him. Perhaps Beltrán will benefit from a similar reputation.

Either way, Beltrán’s new position will allow him to rebuild his image a bit by placing him back in the public spotlight. Prior to Houston’s scandal, he was a highly respected player throughout baseball. In addition to communicating well with reporters, he was known as a mentor to and advocate for players. Beltrán also helped fight to make it mandatory for teams to have Spanish translators during his career.

While Beltrán did not face league discipline as a result of the scandal, he ultimately became the only Astros player to suffer consequences for the cheating when he and the Mets parted ways. A.J. Hinch, the Astros’ manager in 2017, and his bench coach, Alex Cora, both returned to managerial positions after one-year suspensions. Cora even got the exact same job back in Boston. Beltrán, lacking prior coaching experience, is returning via booth, not dugout, however.

It wouldn’t be a surprise to see Beltrán address what happened in Houston early in his broadcasting career; writers and fans alike will surely want to hear his reflections after some time away from the game. It’s also not shocking that Beltrán is returning by way of the Bronx. He only logged 2.5 seasons with the Yankees as a player—he spent more years with the Royals and Mets than any other club—but he quickly endeared himself to the organization. Beltrán interviewed to be the Yankees’ manager following his retirement in 2017 and spent time as a special advisor to Brian Cashman before taking the Mets managerial job.

The question now is can he endear himself to others in baseball, particularly Hall of Fame voters, before his time on the ballot runs out.

