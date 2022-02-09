Skip to main content
Cubs Could Snatch Anthony Rizzo Away From Yankees

Chicago is reportedly interested in re-signing Rizzo this offseason.

If the Yankees are unable to land star first basemen Freddie Freeman or Matt Olson after the lockout ends, a reunion with Anthony Rizzo would make a lot of sense for the Bronx Bombers.

But not so fast.

According to Bruce Levine of 670 The Score, the Cubs could interfere with the Yankees’ potential backup plan, as Chicago has had “internal discussions” about re-signing Rizzo.

Before getting traded to the Yankees at last season’s deadline, Rizzo was with the Cubs for the entirety of his big-league career from 2012 to July of 2021. During his time in Chicago, Rizzo emerged as a cornerstone player for the franchise, making three All-Star appearances, while winning a Silver Slugger and four Gold Glove Awards. Rizzo also helped break the Cubs’ 108-year title drought, as the team won a World Series championship back in 2016.

As Andy Martino of SNY reported recently, the possibility of the Yankees bringing back Rizzo on a two-year deal appears to be a more likely route than luring Freeman away from the Braves in free agency. And the Yankees would have to trade with the Oakland Athletics for Olson, who will cost a boat load of assets since he is under relatively cheap control for the next two seasons.

Upon being dealt to the Yankees last July, Rizzo slashed .249/.340/.428 with eight home runs and 21 RBIs across 49 games. The left-handed hitting first baseman also helped stabilize the Yankees’ right-handed heavy lineup as well.

RECOMMENDED ARTICLES

With their luxury tax payroll already sitting at $225 million, and a possible Aaron Judge contract extension on the horizon, the Yankees have some budget constraints that will make it difficult for them to spend big once transactions resume. That’s why signing Rizzo on a relatively cheap, short-term deal seems realistic.

However, while Rizzo has expressed his desire to return to the Yankees, the Cubs clearly hold a special place in his heart given his previous track record in Chicago. The only aspect pulling in the Yankees’ favor is that their current roster is more equipped to win now, as opposed to a Cubs team that is expected to ascend on a rebuild.

Rizzo, 32, may have a tough decision to make. The Cubs have more bandwidth than the Yankees to make a higher offer, but Rizzo might want to land somewhere that gives him the best chance at winning. At the moment, this destination would be in the Bronx, not Chicago. 

So, Rizzo will likely have some thinking to do, especially if the Yankees are prioritizing two other first base options ahead of him. If the Cubs want him back, they have the ability to swoop in right away to try to strike a deal. According to reports, Rizzo turned down a five-year, $70 million contract extension offer from the Cubs prior to the 2021 season. 

