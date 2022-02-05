Report: Yankees to 'Take a Run' at Freddie Freeman After Lockout

When MLB's lockout eventually comes to an end, Freddie Freeman will be one of the most popular names available in free agency.

While there's still a good chance Freeman decides to re-sign with the Braves, it sounds like the Yankees are going to do their best to convince the first baseman to go from Atlanta to the Bronx.

New York is expected to "take a run" at Freeman, per MLB Network's Jon Heyman.

Here's Heyman's report, posted on Twitter Saturday afternoon:

The Yankees are expected to take a run at Freddie Freeman, who they love. Though 1B isn’t their real need, they’d love to fit one of the game’s best lefty hitters into their lineup. With the Braves not quickly wrapping up their star, all are options are on the table for Freeman.

This isn't the first time we've heard an insider link the Yankees to Freeman this offseason. Ken Rosenthal walked through Freeman's sweepstakes late last month, explaining that Atlanta is taking a risk by prolonging their negotiations with their franchise player. That opens the door for clubs like the Yankees and Dodgers to swoop in, making the former MVP an offer that would be hard to refuse.

Heyman also reported earlier this winter that Freeman's reps met with the Yankees prior to the conception of the league's lockout.

As the insider alluded to in his latest update this weekend, one of the game's most dangerous left-handed hitters is a tremendous fit for New York. Imagine Freeman in the heart of the Yankees' high-octane lineup, flanked by Aaron Judge, Giancarlo Stanton and more. A consistent lefty bat is a piece this club has been missing, possibly the puzzle piece that can help this team finally get back to the World Series.

Plus, Freeman is an elite defender at first base. After acquiring Anthony Rizzo last summer at the trade deadline, it was clear how beneficial it is to have a reliable defender at the position.

By targeting Freeman after the lockout, however, odds are the Yankees would be officially out on top-tier shortstops in free agency. That means no Carlos Correa and no Trevor Story since Freeman would be expensive.

You can certainly make the argument that shortstop is more of a pressing need for the Yankees. After all, they already have Luke Voit and DJ LeMahieu on their roster, both of whom are capable of playing first. Rizzo is also available to be re-signed in free agency—he was a strong fit in pinstripes during the second half of this past season (and will be far more affordable than Freeman).

Then again, the Yankees might be out on costly shortstops this winter regardless. With top prospects Anthony Volpe and Oswald Peraza knocking on the door in the Yankees' farm system, New York seems willing to fill their hole at shortstop with a short-term solution for the 2022 season, biding their time until the youngsters are ready to don pinstripes.

Freeman, a five-time All-Star, has spent his entire career with the Braves. After winning a championship in 2021, would the first baseman really be willing to leave? That remains to be seen.

Follow Max Goodman on Twitter (@MaxTGoodman), be sure to bookmark Inside The Pinstripes and check back daily for news, analysis and more.