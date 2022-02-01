Report: Yankees 'Unwilling' to Trade Top Shortstop Prospects For Matt Olson

Unless the Yankees change their mind after the lockout, sounds like New York won't be involving Anthony Volpe or Oswald Peraza in a trade any time soon.

The Yankees are in need of a first baseman and a shortstop after the lockout. However, their luxury tax payroll is already sitting at $225 million and Aaron Judge is a candidate to receive a possible extension prior to the season, given he is entering the final year of his deal.

With limited payroll flexibility, it would make sense for the Yankees to trade for Oakland Athletics left-handed hitting first baseman Matt Olson, who is under relatively cheap control heading into his final two years of arbitration.

But Olson is going to cost a slew of assets, which is one reason why these two teams might not be able to find common ground in a trade.

According to Andy Martino of SNY, the Yankees were unwilling to send top shortstop prospects Anthony Volpe and/or Oswald Peraza to the A’s in exchange for Olson before the lockout.

This makes it even more difficult to envision the Yankees acquiring Olson from the A’s, unless Oakland is willing to take a lesser package. The A’s are expected to slash payroll when the work stoppage concludes, but Olson is a superstar and is under contract for two more seasons, so it is unlikely that they’re going to give him up for anything less than a top prospect or several significant young pieces.

While the Yankees showed interest in Freddie Freeman in November and are destined to be in on him again after the lockout, Martino believes their most realistic route at first base could be re-signing Anthony Rizzo on a two-year deal.

If Rizzo is retained, Martino thinks that the Yankees could take advantage of some other discount players on the market since there will be a mad dash for free agents to sign with teams before spring training. And the same goes for clubs that are looking to trade players, which will be an expedited process as well.

Although Carlos Correa’s market is unlikely to drop, it’s certainly possible that Trevor Story’s will, which would allow the Yankees to swoop in and offer a short-term deal. Story could initially man the shortstop position and then move to second base once Peraza is ready for the majors later in the season. With Story possibly entering the mix, this would make the Yankees even more inclined to trade Gleyber Torres.

It’s also possible that Torres’ ceiling, previous track record (2018-2019) and three years of cheap control could be enough to entice the A’s to fork over Olson if the Yankees can sweeten the pot with additional prospects that aren’t Volpe or Peraza.

And if the Yankees cannot strike a deal for Olson, this could pave the way for Rizzo to be their fall back option at first base, as long as they add a proper upgrade at short.

