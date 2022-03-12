Cubs Sign Andrelton Simmons, Leaving Yankees With One Less SS Option

The Yankees could, at the very least, use a stop-gap shortstop, if not a star at the position.

The Cubs and Andrelton Simmons have agreed to a one-year, $4 million deal, per MLB Network’s Jon Heyman. The deal, which includes incentives, means there is one less shortstop available for the Yankees, who are expected to address the position now that the lockout is over.

Simmons was an option for New York if it went the stopgap-prospect route, in which a veteran would hold down the starting job until top farmhands Anthony Volpe or Oswald Peraza are ready for the majors. José Iglesias is another free agent who meets that description.

The Yankees could also pursue a pricey star in free agency; Carlos Correa and Trevor Story remain available. Per The Athletic’s Ken Rosenthal, signing Simmons doesn’t necessarily mean the Cubs won’t go after Correa.

Simmons is a defensive wiz, something the Yankees could use after two seasons of Gleyber Torres at short. However, the 32-year-old is coming off the worst offensive season of his career, slashing .223/.283/.274 with a 56 wRC+ and a -0.5 WAR for the Twins. All were personal lows.

