Yankees Rumors: Freddie Freeman 'Still on the Table' For New York as Free Agency Resumes

Will Freddie Freeman don pinstripes in 2022?

First baseman Freddie Freeman is "definitely still on the table" for the Yankees in free agency, a source told Brendan Kuty of NJ Advance Media on Thursday.

After MLB and the MLBPA reached an agreement to end the league's ongoing work stoppage, free agency is expected to resume imminently. According to Kuty, New York will "waste no time" reaching out to Freeman's representatives to discuss a possible blockbuster deal.

Freeman, 32, was the National League Most Valuable Player back in 2020 and played an instrumental role in the Braves' World Series run a year ago. The first baseman is consistent and durable with plenty of pop from the left side of the plate, arguably the perfect fit for New York's righty-heavy lineup. 

If Freeman does elect to leave Atlanta in free agency, other big-market clubs like the Dodgers will be involved in the Freeman sweepstakes as well. 

The Yankees have other options beyond Freeman when it comes to the first base position. New York could stick with the likes of Luke Voit and DJ LeMahieu, they could re-sign Anthony Rizzo or pursue a trade for Oakland's Matt Olson. 

