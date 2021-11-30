Skip to main content
    • November 30, 2021
    Report: Chicago Cubs to Sign Clint Frazier

    The Chicago Cubs are reportedly signing former New York Yankees outfielder Clint Frazier to a one-year deal. The Yankees released Frazier earlier this offseason.
    Clint Frazier is headed from the Bronx to the North Side.

    The former Yankees outfielder is reportedly set to sign a one-year deal with the Cubs, per Jesse Rogers of ESPN. 

    Mark Feinsand of MLB.com reports that the deal is done.

    Frazier was designated for assignment by New York earlier in the offseason and released by the club shortly thereafter. 

    Over five years in pinstripes, Frazier struggled to reach his potential, going from a highly-touted prospect to an oft-injured bench piece. 

    Finally named a starting outfielder this spring—after taking some strides on both sides of the ball during last year's COVID-shortened campaign—Frazier posted pedestrian numbers, hitting .186 with five home runs over 66 games.

    Eventually, the outfielder landed on the injured list with a perplexing case that was never officially diagnosed or resolved. With a history of concussions, Frazier was initially believed to have vertigo, but explanations of his injury went on to include dizziness and complications to his vision.

    Now, the 27-year-old will have an opportunity to prove his worth in a Cubs uniform, battling for playing time in Chicago while flexing his power at Wrigley Field. 

    Remember, Frazier is a former top prospect. When he was acquired by the Yankees in the Andrew Miller trade back in 2016, he was one of the highest-ranked prospects in the sport. With the right opportunity, and consistent chances to develop at the big-league level, Frazier could blossom. 

    Over 228 career games, stretching five seasons in the big leagues, Frazier has posted a slash line of .239/.327/.434 with 29 home runs, 100 runs scored, 97 RBI, 41 doubles and 235 strikeouts. 

    Report: Chicago Cubs to Sign Clint Frazier

