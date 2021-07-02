Why Clint Frazier Is Headed to the Yankees' Injured List

NEW YORK — While welcoming New York native Tim Locastro onto the active roster is a wholesome storyline, the reason for the move is certainly concerning.

Outfielder Clint Frazier was placed on the 10-day injured Friday with vertigo. On Wednesday night, Frazier was taken out of New York's loss to the Angels in the second inning with complaints of dizziness.

"Not a lot of detail right now for you other than a number of tests," manager Aaron Boone said Friday afternoon, asked about how Frazier is feeling. "Doctors, hospital, thing like that. Just trying to see if we can uncover something or get to the bottom of anything."

With Frazier's concussion history, vertigo is definitely worrisome. Boone assured that after a "litany of tests," he'll know more about Frazier's status in the coming days.

Frazier had been struggling mightily between the lines this season. Through 66 games, the outfielder is hitting .186 (34-for-183) with five home runs, 15 RBI, 65 strikeouts and the lowest OPS among qualified Yankees players (.633).

The 26-year-old finally earned a full-time role with the Bombers this spring, after a promising season during the pandemic-shortened campaign a year ago. Quickly he lost his starting job in left field, however, allowing Miguel Andújar to leapfrog him on the depth chart.

In his absence, expect Locastro (acquired from the Diamondbacks on Thursday) to get some playing time primarily in center field, filling in on occasion for Brett Gardner. Locastro has elite speed and can be a valuable late-inning option on defense in the outfield.

