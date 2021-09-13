September 13, 2021
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
NewsSI.com
Search
SUBSCRIBE
Clint Frazier Won’t Return to Yankees in 2021

Clint Frazier Won’t Return to Yankees in 2021

Aaron Boone said the outfielder won’t rejoin the team this season.
Author:
Publish date:

Wendell Cruz-USA TODAY Sports

Aaron Boone said the outfielder won’t rejoin the team this season.

Clint Frazier won’t be back with the Yankees in 2021.

While the outfielder is still going through some workouts, Aaron Boone confirmed that the 27-year-old’s season is over.

"We’re not going to see him here this year,” Boone said Sunday. “He's seen so many people and specialists, trying to get to the bottom of [it] and trying to get answers. It’s hard to know for certain. Right now, we just want him to get to a point where he's well and able to get back to playing full bore."

The Yankees first placed Frazier on the 10-day injured list on July 2 after he removed himself from a June 30 game against the Angels. He complained of dizziness at the time. The Yankees initially placed Frazier on the I.L. with vertigo, but that was ruled out after a few days. 

From there, Frazier’s issues were considered vision related. He underwent a “battery of neurological testing” in Michigan. That was in late July. Boone made mention of Frazier being fitted for glasses and trying out contacts at the time and added that it didn’t appear his issues stemmed from concussions suffered in 2018. The manager previously said that “larger, more serious” issues were not a concern.

Frazier began a rehab stint with Double-A Somerset in mid-August, but he pulled himself from a game knowing he didn’t feel right. The Yankees then returned him from the rehab assignment, effectively ending his season.

Boone said Sunday that Frazier is still having “good days and not so great days.”

The hope is that Frazier can come back healthy and with a fuller understanding of what he’s dealing with in 2022. He was anointed the Yankees’ starting left fielder in spring training this year, but he struggled in the 66 big-league games he played in.

Frazier slashed .186/.317/.317 with five home runs and 15 RBI in 183 at-bats. He wound up sharing playing time with Miguel Andújar before hitting the injured list.

MORE:

Follow Gary Phillips on Twitter (@GaryHPhillips). Be sure to bookmark Inside The Pinstripes and check back daily for news, analysis and more.

Yankees OF Clint Frazier celebrates double
News

Clint Frazier Won’t Return to Yankees in 2021

Benches clear in Subway Series finale
News

Benches Clear in Subway Series Finale After Stanton, Lindor Exchange Words

Yankees RF Aaron Judge in dugout
News

Aaron Judge Leaves Game Early With Dizziness

Yankees SP Clarke Schmidt pitching in spring training
News

Yankees Call Up Prospect Clarke Schmidt to Start Against Mets on Sunday Night Baseball

Yankees RF Aaron Judge hits home run against Mets
News

Aaron Judge Halts Yankees' Losing Streak With Signature Performance

Yankees 3B Gio Urshela reacts on defense
News

What's Wrong With Gio Urshela?

Yankees prospect Deivi Garcia warming up before start
News

Deivi García Throws Bullpen at Yankee Stadium; Could Prospect Return to Starting Rotation?

DJ LeMahieu face palm after loss
News

Yankees' 'Horrible' Homestand Puts Postseason Spot in Jeopardy