Clint Frazier Won’t Return to Yankees in 2021

Clint Frazier won’t be back with the Yankees in 2021.

While the outfielder is still going through some workouts, Aaron Boone confirmed that the 27-year-old’s season is over.

"We’re not going to see him here this year,” Boone said Sunday. “He's seen so many people and specialists, trying to get to the bottom of [it] and trying to get answers. It’s hard to know for certain. Right now, we just want him to get to a point where he's well and able to get back to playing full bore."

The Yankees first placed Frazier on the 10-day injured list on July 2 after he removed himself from a June 30 game against the Angels. He complained of dizziness at the time. The Yankees initially placed Frazier on the I.L. with vertigo, but that was ruled out after a few days.

From there, Frazier’s issues were considered vision related. He underwent a “battery of neurological testing” in Michigan. That was in late July. Boone made mention of Frazier being fitted for glasses and trying out contacts at the time and added that it didn’t appear his issues stemmed from concussions suffered in 2018. The manager previously said that “larger, more serious” issues were not a concern.

Frazier began a rehab stint with Double-A Somerset in mid-August, but he pulled himself from a game knowing he didn’t feel right. The Yankees then returned him from the rehab assignment, effectively ending his season.

Boone said Sunday that Frazier is still having “good days and not so great days.”

The hope is that Frazier can come back healthy and with a fuller understanding of what he’s dealing with in 2022. He was anointed the Yankees’ starting left fielder in spring training this year, but he struggled in the 66 big-league games he played in.

Frazier slashed .186/.317/.317 with five home runs and 15 RBI in 183 at-bats. He wound up sharing playing time with Miguel Andújar before hitting the injured list.

