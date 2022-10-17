Josh Naylor Trolls Gerrit Cole With Rock the Baby Celebration After Game 4 Home Run

CLEVELAND — After homering off Gerrit Cole in Game 4 of the American League Division Series on Sunday night, Guardians designated hitter Josh Naylor trolled the Yankees ace as he sprinted around the bases.

Cleveland's slugger rocked the baby multiple times. It didn't take a lip reading specialist to decipher what Naylor said either.

Naylor was spotted calling Cole his "little f—ing son."

According to Mandy Bell of MLB.com, who previously spoke with Guardians starter Triston McKenzie about Naylor's home run celebrations, the lefty has called other pitchers his son after homering off them this season.

"Nayls, when he hits homers off people, he calls them his son. Hence the rocking the baby as he runs around the bases," McKenzie said, per Bell.

Naylor entered play hitting .267 (4-for-15) with 2 HR against Cole in his career. He was 0-for-3 against the right-hander in Game 1.

The home run, coming in the fourth inning, cut Cleveland's deficit to just one run, making it a 3-2 ballgame. It was a missile to right-center field, a 405-foot homer that left Naylor's bat at 110.3 mph.

Cole has now given up 35 home runs in 2022. He led the American League with 33 home runs allowed in the regular season, the most of his career in a single season. The lone run that Cole gave up in Game 1 was a solo shot off the bat of leadoff man Steven Kwan.

MORE:

