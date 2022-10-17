Skip to main content

Josh Naylor Trolls Gerrit Cole With Rock the Baby Celebration After Game 4 Home Run

Naylor's home run in the fourth inning of Game 4 cut the Guardians' deficit to one run.
  • Author:
  • Publish date:

CLEVELAND — After homering off Gerrit Cole in Game 4 of the American League Division Series on Sunday night, Guardians designated hitter Josh Naylor trolled the Yankees ace as he sprinted around the bases. 

Cleveland's slugger rocked the baby multiple times. It didn't take a lip reading specialist to decipher what Naylor said either. 

Naylor was spotted calling Cole his "little f—ing son." 

According to Mandy Bell of MLB.com, who previously spoke with Guardians starter Triston McKenzie about Naylor's home run celebrations, the lefty has called other pitchers his son after homering off them this season.

"Nayls, when he hits homers off people, he calls them his son. Hence the rocking the baby as he runs around the bases," McKenzie said, per Bell. 

Scroll to Continue

RECOMMENDED ARTICLES

Naylor entered play hitting .267 (4-for-15) with 2 HR against Cole in his career. He was 0-for-3 against the right-hander in Game 1.

The home run, coming in the fourth inning, cut Cleveland's deficit to just one run, making it a 3-2 ballgame. It was a missile to right-center field, a 405-foot homer that left Naylor's bat at 110.3 mph. 

Cole has now given up 35 home runs in 2022. He led the American League with 33 home runs allowed in the regular season, the most of his career in a single season. The lone run that Cole gave up in Game 1 was a solo shot off the bat of leadoff man Steven Kwan.

MORE:

Follow Max Goodman on Twitter (@MaxTGoodman), be sure to bookmark Inside The Pinstripes and check back daily for news, analysis and more.

Josh NaylorGerrit ColeNew York YankeesCleveland Guardians

New York Yankees SS Isiah Kiner-Falefa fields grounder in ALDS against Cleveland Guardians
News

Aaron Boone Explains Why He Benched Isiah Kiner-Falefa For Game 4 of ALDS

By Max Goodman
New York Yankees Aaron Judge hits home run in ALDS
News

Aaron Judge Reveals Yankees' Mindset Entering Game 4, One Loss From ALDS Elimination

By Max Goodman
New York Yankees SS Isiah Kiner-Falefa tries to tag runner in ALDS
News

Isiah Kiner-Falefa 'Disappointed' in His Defense, a Factor in Yankees' Walk-Off Loss in Cleveland

By Max Goodman
New York Yankees RP Clarke Schmidt walk-off loss to Cleveland Guardians
News

Yankees' Clarke Schmidt Opens Up About Allowing Walk-Off in Game 3 Loss to Guardians

By Max Goodman
New York Yankees closer Clay Holmes throws pitch in ALDS
News

Yankees' Clay Holmes Was Surprised Aaron Boone Didn't Use Him in Game 3 Loss to Guardians

By Max Goodman
New York Yankees RF Aaron Judge hits home run against Cleveland Guardians in ALDS
News

Aaron Judge Breaks Out of ALDS Slump With Game-Tying Home Run

By Max Goodman
New York Yankees SP Nestor Cortes crouches after comebacker
News

Nestor Cortes Has Only One Regret From First Career Postseason Start

By Max Goodman
Cleveland Guardians OF Oscar Gonzalez scores against New York Yankees
News

Breaking Down Guardians' Game-Winning Rally Against Jameson Taillon in Top of 10th

By Max Goodman