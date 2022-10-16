Skip to main content

Yankees' Clarke Schmidt Opens Up About Allowing Walk-Off in Game 3 Loss to Guardians

Schmidt faced four batters after entering Game 3 of the ALDS in the bottom of the ninth on Saturday night. He gave up three singles, including a walk-off base hit.
  • Author:
  • Publish date:

CLEVELAND — Between a sea of red jerseys, flooding across the infield to celebrate a walk-off win, Yankees right-hander Clarke Schmidt walked briskly toward the first-base dugout with his head down.

Seconds earlier, Schmidt was one strike away from recording the final out in Game 3 of the American League Division Series at Progressive Field, a postseason save that the former top prospect would've never forgotten.

Instead, as right fielder Oscar Gonzalez lurched across the strike zone and lined a base hit back up the box on a 1-2 slider, scoring the tying and winning runs, Schmidt was the losing pitcher, finding himself at the center of a controversial managerial decision as well. 

Schmidt had been warming up on and off leading up to the bottom of the ninth, standing by as left-hander Wandy Peralta began the frame. When the lefty gave up two hits, and manager Aaron Boone emerged from the Yankees' dugout with his right arm raised, Schmidt knew it was his time to shine.

What the right-hander wasn't thinking about is how Boone had elected not to use closer Clay Holmes in the save situation, a decision the skipper later explained was due to Holmes being unavailable as he works back from inflammation in his right shoulder.

"I mean, those decisions are above my head," Schmidt said in New York's clubhouse after the 6-5 loss. "I'm focused on what my job is, and that's to go out there and pitch, kind of let the rest settle itself out. So my name was called and that's all I focused on."

Schmidt entered the game with runners on first and third and one man out, needing to go through a dangerous part of Cleveland's lineup. He quickly ran into trouble, promptly allowing an RBI single off the bat of Amed Rosario, cutting the Guardians' deficit to just one.

After José Ramírez blooped another single against the shift, Schmidt buckled down and dismantled Cleveland's cleanup hitter, striking Josh Naylor out on three pitches. Quite frankly, the two singles Schmidt permitted weren't entirely his fault either. Rosario ripped a sinker that was in on his hands, off the plate. Ramírez's single would've been an easy pop out to shortstop if New York wasn't shifting him to pull the ball. It had an exit velocity of just 56.9 mph.

Scroll to Continue

RECOMMENDED ARTICLES

That's when Gonzalez stepped up with a chance to tie or win the game.

Schmidt attacked him with his slider. He executed his 1-2 pitch with a fourth straight slider, darting beyond the outside corner at the knees toward Kyle Higashioka's mitt. 

"It was off the plate. We wanted to throw an expand slider there," Schmidt explained. "He put a good swing on it and credit to him. I felt like I made some quality pitches throughout the inning and they put some quality swings out there. So, I mean, they're a gritty bunch. It was a really good swing." 

Asked if he regrets throwing four straight sliders to Gonzalez in that decisive at-bat, Schmidt said he didn't have a problem leaning on his best pitch with the game on the line. Opponents were hitting .183 (13-for-81) against that pitch in the regular season, the offering he used 37.9 percent of the time in 2022.

"You maybe can set it up a little bit better thinking back on it, but Higgy and I felt like that was probably the best pitch to go with and we executed the spot and he executed a swing," Schmidt said. "So sometimes you gotta give credit to the hitter."

MORE:

Follow Max Goodman on Twitter (@MaxTGoodman), be sure to bookmark Inside The Pinstripes and check back daily for news, analysis and more.

New York YankeesCleveland Guardians

New York Yankees closer Clay Holmes throws pitch in ALDS
News

Yankees' Clay Holmes Was Surprised Aaron Boone Didn't Use Him in Game 3 Loss to Guardians

By Max Goodman
New York Yankees RF Aaron Judge hits home run against Cleveland Guardians in ALDS
News

Aaron Judge Breaks Out of ALDS Slump With Game-Tying Home Run

By Max Goodman
New York Yankees SP Nestor Cortes crouches after comebacker
News

Nestor Cortes Has Only One Regret From First Career Postseason Start

By Max Goodman
Cleveland Guardians OF Oscar Gonzalez scores against New York Yankees
News

Breaking Down Guardians' Game-Winning Rally Against Jameson Taillon in Top of 10th

By Max Goodman
New York Yankees RF Aaron Judge reacts to strikeout in ALDS
News

Aaron Judge Reacts to Getting Booed in Game 2 of ALDS at Yankee Stadium

By Max Goodman
New York Yankees DH Giancarlo Stanton hits home run in ALDS against Cleveland Guardians
News

Yankees' Giancarlo Stanton Homers After Missed Call By Home Plate Umpire

By Max Goodman
New York Yankees C Jose Trevino throws from catcher in ALDS
News

Aaron Boone Explains Decision to Start Jose Trevino Over Kyle Higashioka in ALDS

By Max Goodman
Yankee Stadium batting practice before ALDS
News

Yankees-Guardians Rained Out; What it Means For Rest of ALDS

By Max Goodman