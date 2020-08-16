SI.com
Yankees Place DJ LeMahieu on Injured List With Left Thumb Sprain, Recall Miguel Andújar

Max Goodman

NEW YORK — Yankees' second baseman DJ LeMahieu has been placed on the 10-day injured list, the team announced Sunday morning.

The official diagnosis on LeMahieu's injury—forcing the leadoff man to exit Saturday night's game early—is a left thumb sprain. 

LeMahieu was sent to a nearby hospital for a battery of tests on Saturday night. After the 11-5 win, New York's manager Aaron Boone said the star second baseman "could be" bound for an IL stint.

After whiffing on a pitch in the fourth inning, LeMahieu was checked out by his manager and a trainer. He initially stayed in the game, but was taken out just one inning later. 

Utilityman Miguel Andújar has been recalled from the Yankees' alternate site to replace LeMahieu on the club's active roster and will rejoin the Bombers on Sunday.

After going 0-for-3 before leaving the game, LeMahieu's American League-leading batting average dipped to .411. No other player in the AL has a batting average within 50 points of LeMahieu (Toronto's Bo Bichette is in second on the leaderboard, hitting .361).

READ: Yankees DJ LeMahieu Leaves Game With Sprained Left Thumb

New York suffered more injuries last season than any other team in MLB history. This summer has featured much of the same. 

LeMahieu joins Aaron Judge and Giancarlo Stanton on the Injured List, as well as backup catcher Kyle Higashioka. New York is hopeful Judge can return to baseball activity as soon as Monday while Stanton is expected to miss three-plus weeks.

While the team has yet to announce how long LeMahieu will likely be sidelined, the infielder's history with left thumb sprains can be used as a gauge to make a prediction. In 2018, LeMahieu was sidelined for 15 games with the same injury.

As Boone described it after the game, LeMahieu had informed his skipper that he had a similar feeling Saturday night as he did two years ago. Boone also revealed the second baseman wears a brace underneath his glove at all times, a sign that perhaps his left thumb is sensitive and susceptible to injury.

Andújar was sent down to the Yankees' alternate site close to two weeks ago in order to add reinforcements to the bullpen. Thairo Estrada—who was recalled when Judge was placed on the IL—and utilityman Tyler Wade are likely replacements in LeMahieu's absence. 

Plagued by injuries, LeMahieu's consistency and reliability made him this club's most indispensable player a year ago. He finished fourth in the race for AL MVP, hitting .327 with 26 home runs and 102 RBI. The veteran played in 145 games, filling in at three different positions in the infield. 

