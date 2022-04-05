Ex-Yankees Reliever Signs Minor League Deal With Dodgers

Betances has pitched in just 17 games over the last three years due to a myriad of injuries.

TAMPA — Former Yankees reliever Dellin Betances is taking his talents to the West Coast, signing a minor league deal with the Los Angeles Dodgers.

Ken Rosenthal of The Athletic was first to report Betances' deal with Los Angeles. Joel Sherman of the New York Post added that the right-hander will receive $2.75 million if called up to the Majors with $500K available in performance bonuses.

Once a lights-out reliever in New York's bullpen, Betances hasn't been able to stay healthy over the last few years. Injuries to his right shoulder and left Achilles kept Betances off the field for basically the entire 2019 season, his final year with the Yankees. He pitched in just 0.2 innings that year.

Betances moved crosstown to the Mets in 2020, pitching in 15 games (11.2 innings). A right shoulder impingement ended Betances' season after one inning with the Mets in 2021.

Now, the right-hander joins a premier organization with a chance to prove he's healthy enough to contribute at the big-league level again. If he can recapture the form he had earlier in his career—making four consecutive All-Star Games from 2014 to 2017—he'll be a surprise weapon with Los Angeles.

Betances joins former Yankees pitchers Tommy Kahnle and Andrew Heaney with the Dodgers. Both Kahnle and Heaney are already on Los Angeles' 40-man roster.

