Report: Marwin Gonzalez Makes Yankees Opening Day Roster

Gonzalez produced on both sides of the ball in Grapefruit League play this spring, earning his way onto New York's bench.

TAMPA — After a stellar spring in pinstripes, it sounds like veteran utility man Marwin Gonzalez will be heading to the Bronx with the Yankees for the beginning of the regular season.

Gonzalez told ESPN's Marly Rivera on Tuesday morning that he made New York's Opening Day roster.

The team has yet to make it official, but with only one more game remaining on their Grapefruit League schedule, an announcement is imminent.

A non-roster invitee at Yankees camp this spring, Gonzalez has shown he can still get the job done on both sides of the ball. The 33-year-old slashed .350/.381/.850 over seven games with three homers and nine RBI. On defense, he made appearances at five different spots on the diamond (left field and all four infield positions).

Gonzalez struggled mightily in 2021, playing in his 10th big-league season. Spending time with the Red Sox and Astros, the switch-hitter hit just .199 (55-for-276) in 91 games, statistically the worst season of his MLB career.

Bringing Gonzalez in on a minor league deal has worked out thus far for New York, though. After squashing beef over Gonzalez's involvement with Houston's sign-stealing scandal in 2017, manager Aaron Boone and Gonzalez's new teammates have had nothing but positive things to say about the veteran.

"Seeing him right now and seeing what we're seeing physically from him, it makes you think that last year was just a blip," Boone said at Yankees camp recently. "That last year was a bad year. That said, we're in March, trying to keep that in perspective, but he's definitely come in here and we couldn't have expected much more."

MORE:

Follow Max Goodman on Twitter (@MaxTGoodman), be sure to bookmark Inside The Pinstripes and check back daily for news, analysis and more.