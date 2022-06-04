Giancarlo Stanton Set to Return From Injured List

Stanton landed on the IL last week with right ankle inflammation.

The Yankees' starting lineup added some thump on Friday, reinstating third baseman Josh Donaldson from the 10-day injured list.

There's a very good chance that Donaldson isn't the only Yankee slugger returning from injury during this weekend's series against the Tigers as well.

According to manager Aaron Boone, Giancarlo Stanton could be back from his stint on the IL as early as this weekend.

To back that up, outfielder Miguel Andújar was optioned to Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes-Barre after Friday night's blowout win over Detroit.

With outfielder Tim Locastro sticking around in Triple-A after the conclusion of his rehab assignment, there's only one other player in line to take that spot on New York's active roster.

Stanton has been sidelined with ankle inflammation since he came out of a game against the Orioles on May 24. The injury was initially categorized as a right calf strain, a diagnosis that implied more of a significant stay on the injured list. Boone quickly clarified that Stanton was managing ankle inflammation instead. The expectation was the outfielder would be able to return after his allotted 10 days on the IL, if not a little bit after that.

As of Friday, Stanton is eligible to be activated.

Over 40 games in 2022, Stanton is hitting .285/.339/.523 with 11 home runs and 35 RBI. Those numbers aren't quite as impressive as fellow slugger Aaron Judge—who is on an MVP pace to start the 2022 campaign—but Stanton has played a key role in New York's early-season success.

Andújar is the odd man out, riding the Scranton Shuttle back to the RailRiders. That doesn't mean he played poorly during his latest opportunity in pinstripes, though. The 27-year-old looked good in left field while batting .250 (9-for-36) since May 24.

The problem for Andújar is there simply aren't too many other options. New York could've cut ties with Matt Carpenter or Marwin Gonzalez, but both have been valuable on the bench. While Gonzalez can play all over the diamond on defense (including shortstop), Carpenter has been a spark plug since he joined this club last week, already hitting four home runs.

