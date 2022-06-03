Matt Carpenter Proving to Be Spark Plug For Yankees

Matt Carpenter used to be a pretty good leadoff hitter once upon a time – and on Thursday, he turned back the clock.

Yankees manager Aaron Boone decided to bat Carpenter leadoff to spread out his left-handed hitters during Game 1 of their doubleheader with the Los Angeles Angels. And this move paid off.

In what was an 11-pitch at-bat, Carpenter cranked a home run off superstar pitcher Shohei Ohtani in the first inning after fouling off five pitches with two strikes. His tough at-bat was rewarded with a homer, which helped kick things off in the first game of what turned out to be a doubleheader sweep for the Yankees.

Carpenter, who the Yankees signed to a major league deal on Friday, made a little bit of history as well. The 36-year-old joined catcher Kyle Higashioka and retired infielder/outfielder Alfonso Soriano as the only Yankees whose first three hits with the franchise were home runs.

“I’d like to mix in a single or something. That would be nice,” Carpenter joked with reporters. “I don’t know, I haven’t really thought much about it. Just getting into the box, trying to compete, and having good at bats. I’ve gotten some good swings off here to start. I want to keep riding it out.”

Carpenter, who opted out of his minor league deal with the Texas Rangers last week, quickly found a home with the Yankees. Although he is batting just .188 since joining the team, he has three long balls, four RBIs, a 1.066 OPS, two walks and five runs scored in six games.

The veteran utility man brings versatility to the Yankees’ infield given his ability to play first base, second base and third base, and can also serve as a DH. Carpenter, a former three-time All-Star with the St. Louis Cardinals, is trying to extend his career in the big-leagues. So far, he is proving to be a spark plug in the Bronx in a limited role.

