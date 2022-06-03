Skip to main content

Matt Carpenter Proving to Be Spark Plug For Yankees

Carpenter made some history on Thursday, swatting his third home run in a Yankees uniform.

Matt Carpenter used to be a pretty good leadoff hitter once upon a time – and on Thursday, he turned back the clock.

Yankees manager Aaron Boone decided to bat Carpenter leadoff to spread out his left-handed hitters during Game 1 of their doubleheader with the Los Angeles Angels. And this move paid off.

In what was an 11-pitch at-bat, Carpenter cranked a home run off superstar pitcher Shohei Ohtani in the first inning after fouling off five pitches with two strikes. His tough at-bat was rewarded with a homer, which helped kick things off in the first game of what turned out to be a doubleheader sweep for the Yankees.

Carpenter, who the Yankees signed to a major league deal on Friday, made a little bit of history as well. The 36-year-old joined catcher Kyle Higashioka and retired infielder/outfielder Alfonso Soriano as the only Yankees whose first three hits with the franchise were home runs.

“I’d like to mix in a single or something. That would be nice,” Carpenter joked with reporters. “I don’t know, I haven’t really thought much about it. Just getting into the box, trying to compete, and having good at bats. I’ve gotten some good swings off here to start. I want to keep riding it out.”

Scroll to Continue

RECOMMENDED ARTICLES

Carpenter, who opted out of his minor league deal with the Texas Rangers last week, quickly found a home with the Yankees. Although he is batting just .188 since joining the team, he has three long balls, four RBIs, a 1.066 OPS, two walks and five runs scored in six games.

The veteran utility man brings versatility to the Yankees’ infield given his ability to play first base, second base and third base, and can also serve as a DH. Carpenter, a former three-time All-Star with the St. Louis Cardinals, is trying to extend his career in the big-leagues. So far, he is proving to be a spark plug in the Bronx in a limited role. 

MORE:

Follow Pat Ragazzo on Twitter (@ragazzoreport). Be sure to bookmark Inside The Pinstripes and check back daily for news, analysis and more.

Matt CarpenterNew York Yankees

New York Yankees SP Jameson Taillon pitching against Los Angeles Angels at Yankee Stadium
News

Yankees' Jameson Taillon Takes Perfect Game Into Eighth Inning in Dramatic Win Over Angels

By Max Goodman7 hours ago
New York Yankees SP Nestor Cortes pitching against Los Angeles Angels
News

After Outdueling Shohei Ohtani, Nestor Cortes Has No Interest In Hitting

By Gary Phillips9 hours ago
New York Yankees OF Aaron Hicks with Pittsburgh Pirates OF Bryan Reynolds
News

Yankees Should Replace Aaron Hicks With This Center Fielder at Trade Deadline

By Pat Ragazzo11 hours ago
Los Angeles Angels SP Shohei Ohtani gives up home run to New York Yankees 2B Gleyber Torres
News

Yankees Smack Three Home Runs off Shohei Ohtani in Big Win Over Angels

By Max Goodman12 hours ago
New York Yankees 3B Josh Donaldson runs after hitting home run
News

Josh Donaldson Should Be Asking Why Yankees Peers Didn’t Back Him

By Gary Phillips22 hours ago
Los Angeles Angels infielder Tyler Wade slides at home plate
News

Ex-Yankees Tyler Wade Jokes About Aaron Judge Angels Recruitment

By Gary PhillipsJun 1, 2022
Los Angeles Angels SP Noah Syndergaard pitching at Yankee Stadium
News

Noah Syndergaard Gets Rocked By Yankees in Return to New York

By Max GoodmanMay 31, 2022
New York Yankees SS Gleyber Torres runs after hitting home run
News

Gleyber Torres Has Regained Some of His Pop

By Gary PhillipsMay 31, 2022