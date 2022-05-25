Skip to main content

Giancarlo Stanton Exits Game With Calf Tightness

Estevan Florial hit in Stanton's spot in the seventh inning of a tight game against the Orioles on Tuesday night.

NEW YORK — Giancarlo Stanton exited Tuesday night's game against the Baltimore Orioles with right calf tightness, the Yankees announced.

Stanton was supposed to lead off the bottom of the seventh inning with the Yankees down two runs.

Instead, outfielder Estevan Florial walked up to the plate, grounding out to first base against Baltimore's left-hander Bruce Zimmermann.

Before leaving the game in the seventh, Stanton had grounded out to third and struck out swinging in his first two at-bats of the ballgame. 

New York ended up tying the score in that inning—second baseman Gleyber Torres belted his second home run of the night before catcher Jose Trevino tied the game with an RBI single—but the concern over Stanton's status didn't go away.

Scroll to Continue

RECOMMENDED ARTICLES

The slugger has played a pivotal role in New York's success early on this season, entering play on Tuesday night hitting .289/.343/.530 with 11 home runs and 35 RBI. 

That said, factoring in his two at-bats on Tuesday, Stanton is hitless in his last 12 at-bats (in a four-game span). Before that ice-cold stretch, Stanton was red-hot, batting .388 (31-for-80) with nine homers in his previous 21 games played. 

Stanton's departure comes on the same day that another key contributor was suddenly sidelined with an injury. Infielder DJ LeMahieu was scratched from Tuesday night's game with left wrist discomfort. 

MORE:

Follow Max Goodman on Twitter (@MaxTGoodman), be sure to bookmark Inside The Pinstripes and check back daily for news, analysis and more.

Giancarlo StantonNew York Yankees

New York Yankees closer Aroldis Chapman stands on the mound
News

Yankees Place Aroldis Chapman on 15-Day IL

By Pat Ragazzo2 hours ago
New York Yankees infielder DJ LeMahieu gets high fives in dugout
News

Yankees' DJ LeMahieu Scratched From Lineup With Left Wrist Discomfort

By Max Goodman4 hours ago
New York Yankees pitching prospect JP Sears
News

JP Sears Likely to Start for Yankees Wednesday

By Gary Phillips9 hours ago
New York Yankees RF Aaron Judge looks at 3B Josh Donaldson
News

Aaron Judge Criticizes Josh Donaldson Over 'Jackie' Comment to Tim Anderson

By Max Goodman15 hours ago
Yankees manager Aaron Boone stands in dugout
News

Yankees' Aaron Boone Doesn't Agree With Josh Donaldson's Suspension

By Max Goodman22 hours ago
Yankees 3B Josh Donaldson and White Sox SS Tim Anderson separated as benches clear
News

White Sox Coach Says Josh Donaldson Should've Been Suspended For More Than One Game

By Max GoodmanMay 23, 2022
New York Yankees 3B Josh Donaldson runs to first base
News

Josh Donaldson Receives Suspension For 'Jackie' Comments to Tim Anderson

By Max GoodmanMay 23, 2022
New York Yankees 3B Josh Donaldson warms up
News

Yankees Place Josh Donaldson on COVID-19 Injured List, Recall Miguel Andújar

By Max GoodmanMay 23, 2022