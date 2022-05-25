Giancarlo Stanton Exits Game With Calf Tightness

Estevan Florial hit in Stanton's spot in the seventh inning of a tight game against the Orioles on Tuesday night.

NEW YORK — Giancarlo Stanton exited Tuesday night's game against the Baltimore Orioles with right calf tightness, the Yankees announced.

Stanton was supposed to lead off the bottom of the seventh inning with the Yankees down two runs.

Instead, outfielder Estevan Florial walked up to the plate, grounding out to first base against Baltimore's left-hander Bruce Zimmermann.

Before leaving the game in the seventh, Stanton had grounded out to third and struck out swinging in his first two at-bats of the ballgame.

New York ended up tying the score in that inning—second baseman Gleyber Torres belted his second home run of the night before catcher Jose Trevino tied the game with an RBI single—but the concern over Stanton's status didn't go away.

The slugger has played a pivotal role in New York's success early on this season, entering play on Tuesday night hitting .289/.343/.530 with 11 home runs and 35 RBI.

That said, factoring in his two at-bats on Tuesday, Stanton is hitless in his last 12 at-bats (in a four-game span). Before that ice-cold stretch, Stanton was red-hot, batting .388 (31-for-80) with nine homers in his previous 21 games played.

Stanton's departure comes on the same day that another key contributor was suddenly sidelined with an injury. Infielder DJ LeMahieu was scratched from Tuesday night's game with left wrist discomfort.

MORE:

Follow Max Goodman on Twitter (@MaxTGoodman), be sure to bookmark Inside The Pinstripes and check back daily for news, analysis and more.